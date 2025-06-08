The National Guard will be deployed in California as protests over immigration raids in Los Angeles continue, the White House said on Saturday.

The protests began on Friday after Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers executed search warrants across the city.

According to the US Department of Homeland Security, around 1,000 protesters attacked ICE officers on Friday. United States Border Patrol chief Michael Banks wrote on X that several arrests had been made on Saturday for alleged assaults on federal agents.

US President Donald Trump had signed a memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen “to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester,” the White House said.

The ICE operations were “essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States,” the White House said.

“In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens,” the statement said.

“The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs. These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice.”

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned in a post on X that the US military may also be deployed.

“If violence continues, active duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert,” he wrote.

California Governor Gavin Newsom urged people not to use violence.

“The federal government is taking over the California National Guard and deploying 2,000 soldiers in Los Angeles — not because there is a shortage of law enforcement, but because they want a spectacle,” he wrote on X.

“Don’t give them one. Never use violence. Speak out peacefully.”

Moments before Mr Trump’s announcement, Mr Newsom wrote on X that any move to deploy the National Guard would escalate tensions.

“That move is purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions,” he wrote.

“The federal government is sowing chaos so they can have an excuse to escalate. That is not the way any civilized country behaves.”

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said it was a difficult time for the city.

“Many in our community are feeling fear following recent federal immigration enforcement actions across Los Angeles County,” she wrote on X.

Reports of unrest outside the city were deeply concerning, she said.

“Everyone has the right to peacefully protest, but let me be clear: violence and destruction are unacceptable, and those responsible will be held accountable.”

(dpa/NAN)

