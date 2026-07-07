The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Public Enlightenment, Abdulaziz Abdulaziz, on Monday unveiled a project awareness campaign to showcase key development projects of the administration across Northern Nigeria.

The ‘Gani Ya Kori Ji’ initiative is a regional project inspection tour designed to highlight major infrastructure developments executed by President Bola Tinubu and state governors across the region.

Mr Abdulaziz launched the initiative at the maiden Arewa Media Summit in Kano, themed “Government, Citizens: Accountability, Responsibility and Ethical Media Practice.” He stated that the project was designed to strengthen engagement between the government, citizens, and the media through accountability, transparency, and responsible communication.

He explained that the campaign would provide citizens with first-hand information regarding projects and interventions being implemented by federal and state governments across the region.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

The presidential aide emphasised the need for journalists and social media influencers to uphold ethical standards by promoting factual, balanced, and accurate reporting. Mr Abdulaziz noted that responsible communication is essential to effective governance and national development.

He cautioned social media influencers against disseminating unverified information, warning that misinformation and false narratives could deepen divisions, particularly as the country approaches the 2027 general elections. He disclosed that more than 100 All Progressives Congress (APC) social media communicators had been trained ahead of the summit to enhance their capacity to communicate government policies, programmes, and achievements effectively.

In his remarks at the event, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, called on journalists and social media influencers to deny bandits and terrorists the publicity they crave, urging stakeholders to prioritise national unity and ethical communication.

“The media has an indispensable role in denying violent extremists the publicity they seek, while promoting unity, resilience, and hope,” Mr Idris stated.

He noted that while the digital revolution has transformed communication by turning every smartphone into a broadcasting platform, it has also accelerated the spread of fake news and disinformation, which threaten national unity and public confidence. Mr Idris maintained that democracy thrives only when the government remains transparent, citizens participate responsibly, and the media upholds professionalism, fairness, and integrity.