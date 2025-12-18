The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has responded to criticism from the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) over actress Ini Edo’s latest film, “A Very Dirty Christmas.”

PREMIUM TIMES reported that CAN, in a statement signed by its president, Daniel Okoh, described the film as offensive and disrespectful to the Christian faith.

Mr Okoh, an archbishop, said the title diminished the spiritual significance of Christmas and criticised the NFVCB for approving the film.

NFVCB reacts

Reacting to the concerns, the NFVCB Director-General, Shaibu Husseini, stated in a Thursday Instagram post that the board had not received any formal communication from CAN.

However, he stated that the board acknowledged the issues raised by the Christian body.

Mr Husseini reassured the Christian community and the general public that the NFVCB regarded religious sensitivity, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence as core considerations in fulfilling its statutory responsibilities.

He said: “The NFVCB clarifies that the film was approved and classified after undergoing the established censorship and classification process, during which the Film Censorship Committee examined the work within its narrative and thematic context. The approval of the title was not intended to disparage or trivialise the Christian faith or the significance of Christmas. Still, it was considered part of a fictional and creative expression.

“However, the Board recognises that public perception and reception are critical elements of effective regulation. In light of the concerns raised by CAN, and in the spirit of responsiveness and dialogue, the NFVCB has formally engaged the producers of the film and requested a modification of the title to avoid interpretations that may be considered offensive to Christian sensibilities and to prevent any unnecessary religious tension.”

Religious harmony

Mr Husseini further stated that the board remained conscious of its responsibility to ensure that films approved for exhibition did not undermine religious harmony or offend deeply held beliefs.

He added that Nigeria’s strength lay in its diversity and confirmed that the board had taken note of the concerns raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other members of the public.

“The Board further assures the public that it remains guided by the provisions of the National Film and Video Censors Board Act, including Section 39(1), which empowers the Film Censorship Committee to order the withdrawal of a film from exhibition for further review where such action is considered necessary in the interest of the public.

Mr Husseini said the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) remained willing to sustain dialogue with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), other faith-based groups, industry stakeholders, and the wider public. He emphasised that the board would continue to take necessary measures to ensure that films shown in Nigeria foster mutual understanding, respect for religious diversity, and national cohesion, while also safeguarding responsible creativity and artistic freedom.

He thanked all stakeholders for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during the period of concern. He reaffirmed the board’s commitment to faithfully discharging its mandate in the overall interest of Nigerians.

A very dirty Christmas

The film was produced by Edo and directed by Akay Mason.

It was released in cinemas nationwide on 16 December, and centres on a family Christmas reunion that descends into emotional conflict as long-buried secrets and past traumas resurface, turning what should be a festive occasion into a tense and dramatic experience.

The film stars Eucharia Anunobi, Femi Branch, IK Ogbonna, Lateef Adedimeji, Nancy Isime, Taye Arimoro, Josephina Otabor, and Wumi Toriola, among others.

As of press time, Edo hasn’t responded to either CAN’s criticism or the clarification released by NFVCB.