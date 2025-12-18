Veteran Yoruba actor and filmmaker Lere Paimo has accused some individuals of attempting to remake his classic film Ogbori Elemoso without his consent, raising concerns over an alleged violation of his intellectual property rights, TCV reports.

Ogbori Elemoso is one of the few notable Yoruba historical films that dramatise the events leading to the establishment of Ogbomoso land.

The film was written and produced by veteran Mr Paimo in 1987 and distributed by Eda Films Ltd. It features a cast of prominent Nollywood and theatre veterans, including Jide Kosoko, Lere Paimo, Kareem Adepoju, Idowu Philips (Iya Rainbow), Isola Ogunsola, Dento, Deji Olofa Ina and Ogun Majek.

Mr Paimo raised an alarm about the copyright infringement of his movie at a press conference in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Wednesday.

He said the Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, had earlier contacted him to inquire about the cost of remaking the historical work to meet global standards. According to the actor, he quoted ₦100 million and was awaiting a response from the monarch.

Infringement

However, Mr Paimo alleged that while he was still waiting, a film producer, Benedict Ayoola, popularly known as Ben O Ben, the founder of Benoben film academy and organizer of the BOBLIA Awards (Ben o Ben Leadership International Awards), alongside others, visited his residence and informed him that they already had the monarch’s approval to proceed with the remake.

“They told me they had obtained permission from Oba Ghandi Afolabi Olaoye to remake Ogbori Elemoso and that my consent was no longer required,” he said.

He further alleged that the group described a payment made to him as a “gift” rather than compensation for the intellectual property. He said ₦7.5 million was paid into his account, but his children rejected the money, describing it as “manipulation and robbery,” after which he returned the sum to Fewchore Studio.

Mr Paimo said his lawyer subsequently issued a cease-and-desist letter to the producers. Still, they allegedly claimed to have royal backing and warned that seeking redress in court would be futile.

However, this newspaper has contacted Mr Ayoola, who has yet to provide any feedback as of press time.

Sacrifices

Describing Ogbori Elemoso as a work produced through “deep sacrifice,” the veteran actor said the film brought him national recognition, including the Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) honour, but also left him financially strained.

“I suffered greatly to produce this movie. I incurred heavy debts, and my car was even seized because of the loans I took to complete the project,” he said.

He appealed to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Enoch Adeboye and other prominent Nigerians to intervene to protect his legacy and intellectual property rights.

Ogbori Elemoso

The 1987 Yoruba classic tells the story of Idagiri, a feared warlord whose reign of terror plunged his people into fear, forcing the Olugbon to seek a solution to his brutality. Acting on the counsel of his chiefs, the Olugbon sent emissaries to Soun Ogunlola of Ogbomoso, appealing to him to confront the menace.

Although Soun initially declined, he eventually rose to the challenge and defeated Idagiri. In appreciation, the Olugbon rewarded him with a new bride. Unbeknownst to Soun, the woman had been promised to Baba Ijesa, his close friend, who had only agreed to support the battle against Idagiri because of his only son.

Consumed by betrayal, Baba Ijesa later attempted to assassinate Soun in his sleep. Soun, however, woke up, and a violent struggle ensued, during which Baba Ijesa was killed.

The incident prompted the Olugbon to send Soun to Oyo to face judgment. While in Oyo, Soun volunteered to confront Elemoso, a dreaded monster ravaging the city. He succeeded in killing Elemoso and returned to Oyo with the monster’s head, an act that sparked widespread celebration.

Ogbori Elemoso still streams on YouTube