Nollywood actor James Olanrewaju, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, has come under fresh public scrutiny after the Aso Ebi prices for his son’s naming ceremony sparked widespread online criticism.

Aso Ebi is a popular Nigerian tradition, especially among the Yoruba people, where family members, friends, or guests wear the same fabric and colour to an event to show unity and support for the host. Although everyone wears the same material, each person can sew it into a style of their choice, allowing for different designs.

The controversy followed the circulation of an invitation announcing that the naming ceremony of the actor’s newborn son with his wife, celebrity stylist Abiodun Tokunbo, popularly known as Luminee, will be held on 27 August.

Baba Ijesha and Luminee publicly confirmed their relationship in June after announcing the birth of their first child together.

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Aso ebi package

The invitation flyer, first shared on social media by Baba Ijesha’s wife, celebrity stylist Luminee, announced that guests wishing to participate in the Aso Ebi would pay ₦250,000 for the men’s package and ₦350,000 for the women’s package.

Although the post has now been deleted from her page, it has now gone viral, with the prices sparking mixed reactions, as many social media users described them as excessive amid Nigeria’s economic challenges. In contrast, others argued that purchasing Aso Ebi is optional and that the couple is entitled to celebrate their child as they deem fit.

Baba Ijesha and Luminee

Before revealing the baby’s father’s identity, Luminee, the CEO of Luminee Couture, had initially shared maternity photos and announced she was expecting a baby boy.

Before the announcement, Ms Tokunbo was widely known among her followers as a single mother and celebrity fashion designer for top Yoruba actresses, including Toyin Abraham. Neither she nor Baba Ijesha has publicly clarified when their relationship began or when they got married.

Days later, the couple jointly announced the arrival of their son, attracting congratulatory messages from colleagues as well as criticism from members of the public.

The pregnancy drew considerable public attention because it came barely five months after Baba Ijesha regained his freedom from prison.

Prison scandal

Baba Ijesha became one of Nigeria’s most controversial entertainers following his 2021 arrest over allegations involving a minor.

The actor was arrested after comedian and activist Princess Adekoya, popularly known as Princess, accused him of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl who lived in her care.

Following a widely followed trial before an Ikeja Special Offences Court, Baba Ijesha was acquitted on some counts but convicted on charges including indecent treatment of a child and sexual assault under the Lagos State Child Rights Law and Criminal Law.

In July 2022, the court sentenced him to three years’ imprisonment.

He completed his jail term and was released in November 2025.

Before his legal troubles, Baba Ijesha built a reputation as a comic Yoruba actor.