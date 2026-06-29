A prolonged heatwave sweeping across Europe has been linked to more than 1,300 excess deaths since 21 June.

Countries including France, Spain, Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic have recorded unusually high temperatures, prompting health authorities to warn that the extreme weather poses a serious risk, particularly to older people and other vulnerable groups.

In a post on X, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Ghebreyesus, said the excess deaths had been linked to the extreme heat affecting the continent.

“Heat stress is often called the ‘silent killer’ – and European homes, workplaces and schools were not built for these temperatures,” he wrote.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Mr Ghebreyesus urged governments to strengthen heat-health action plans as part of broader efforts to protect people from the growing health impacts of climate change.

Meteorologists have attributed the soaring temperatures to a “heat dome”, a weather phenomenon in which a high-pressure system traps hot air over a region. As the trapped air sinks, it compresses and becomes even hotter, resulting in prolonged periods of extreme heat.

Death toll rises

Spain has recorded more than 200 heat-related deaths, according to a public health institute under the country’s health ministry. Most of the victims were aged 65 years and above.

France has emerged as one of the countries hardest hit by the heatwave. More than 50 million people have been placed under the country’s highest weather alert as authorities struggle to cope with soaring temperatures.

Health officials in Paris reported numerous cases of cardiac arrest within 24 hours. The extreme heat has also been linked to at least 74 drowning incidents over the past week as people sought relief in rivers, lakes and other bodies of water.

Authorities also reported that two children were found dead in separate vehicles after they were apparently left inside during the intense heat.

The weather has reignited debate over the widespread lack of air conditioning in French homes, schools and hospitals.

While some politicians have proposed expanding access to air conditioning, others argue that greater reliance on cooling systems could increase energy consumption and worsen climate change.

“I think it is bad for the environment, but the environment doesn’t give us the choice,” one French resident said.

Since Wednesday, French health authorities have reported about 1,000 more deaths than normally expected. They also recorded a 40 per cent increase in deaths occurring at home, with older people accounting for a large share of the fatalities.

Recorded temperatures

The heatwave has also shattered temperature records across parts of Central Europe.

Poland recorded its highest temperature on record after the town of Słubice reached 40.5 degrees Celsius, according to the country’s Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW).

Preliminary meteorological data showed Germany reached 41.7°C on Sunday, making it the country’s hottest day on record and the third consecutive day of record-breaking temperatures.

The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute said the Czech Republic also set its second temperature record in two days, with Doksany, north of Prague, reaching 41.1°C.

Forecasters expect the heat dome to persist for several more days, with authorities urging residents to stay hydrated, avoid unnecessary exposure to the sun and check on older relatives and neighbours as the risk to life remains high.