Since actor and comedian Olanrewaju “Baba Ijesha” James announced the birth of his son, King Kagar, with fashion entrepreneur Abiodun Tokunbo, CEO of Luminee Couture, the news has drawn widespread criticism.

Netizens could not hold back, particularly because the announcement came seven months after Baba Ijesha was released from prison, having served a jail term following his conviction in a child sexual assault case.

The criticisms were also fuelled by the fact that neither Baba Ijesha nor Ms Tokunbo had previously made their relationship public, a fact that came as a shock to many Nigerians.

Amid the criticisms, actor and activist Yomi Fabiyi, a close ally of Baba Ijesha who advocated his release during his imprisonment, has come to his defence.

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Speaking during an Instagram Live session that went viral on Thursday, Mr Fabiyi argued that the birth of Baba Ijesha’s child with his partner is evidence that God is no longer angry with him.

He said, “I’m angry because people are saying he (Baba Ijesha) left prison seven months ago. He could walk out today, start an affair tomorrow, get someone pregnant, and have a premature baby. You don’t even know if the child was premature. They’re questioning God.

“If God were still angry with Baba Ijesha, the woman wouldn’t have conceived at all. Luminee wouldn’t even know the truth about his case. Let me tell you this: among all those hypocritical actors, no one comes close to Baba Ijesha’s talent at his age. No one even matches his physique.”

Second chance

Furthermore, Mr Fabiyi maintained that anyone who is in pain and wants to die can die.

He added that whoever is unhappy with Baba Ijesha’s release and joy can sue the government.

“Baba Ijesha will graduate from university soon. God doesn’t think like human beings; God might have decided this was Baba Ijesha’s second chance after all that happened. At the police station, the police wrote a statement and forced Baba Ijesha to sign it, despite his asking for CCTV evidence.

“Luminee knew she was a mother, and she knew Baba Ijesha before he was sentenced to prison, and she gave it a chance because she found true love in him. Everybody deserves a second chance; Baba Ijesha did not have carnal knowledge of the minor, and there was no evidence”, said the actor.

Questioning

Additionally, the actor asked Nigerians to question the Lagos State government, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and others over the whereabouts of Damola Adekola, the man accused of sexually abusing a girl.

“The second person in this case, Damola Adekola, asks why the Lagos State government, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Iyabo Ojo, and Princess aren’t talking about him or prosecuting him.

“The girl accused Damola of sleeping with her, and when they asked Princess why she didn’t take action, she said she sought the face of God. If I’m lying, go and Google it”, said Mr Fabiyi.

The actor further questioned the government’s handling of celebrities accused of sexually assaulting minors.

“Take one woman, Aralola, they said she abused a boy. She cried on social media and said they had lied about her, and they supported her because she’s a woman. Also, look at Simi’s tweets; the Lagos government said there were no complaints. Imagine that.

“I ask, ‘Is that what the government should be?’ Look at those useless actresses who are intent on ruining people’s lives, and they’re doing it, and the government has allowed it.”

Backstory

PREMIUM TIMES reported that when Baba Ijesha was arrested, Mr Fabiyi led a peaceful protest over his continued detention.

Mr Fabiyi, alongside dozens of placard-bearing protesters, marched from Casino Cinema/Rowe Park to the Lagos Police Command in Panti, Yaba.

After Baba Ijesha was sentenced, he produced the controversial movie “Oko Iyabo”, playing a lawyer defending a client facing a rape allegation similar to the one levelled against Baba Ijesha.

Upon Baba Ijesha’s release, he alleged that Mr Fabiyi betrayed him, despite having laid down his life, carried the cross, and dropped everything he had built for himself to save Baba Ijesha from life imprisonment.

As of press time, it was unclear whether the two men had resolved their differences, given Mr Fabiyi’s current stance towards Baba Ijesha.