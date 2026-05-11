TikTok has emerged as a leading determinant of hit songs in Nigeria, with dance challenges and viral sound trends deciding which Afrobeat tracks achieve mainstream success.

Nigeria’s TikTok user-base now exceeds 37 million active accounts, according to experts, more than double the figure recorded in 2025, making it one of the fastest-growing markets for the platform on the continent.

Artistes and their management teams are deliberately structuring song releases around TikTok’s challenge culture, designing choreography, hooks and sound effects to maximise the likelihood of content going viral.

CKay’s “Love Nwantiti” remains one of the clearest examples of a song moving from moderate streaming numbers to global chart dominance on the strength of a TikTok challenge wave.

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The platform’s algorithm rewards high engagement within short periods, meaning a well-timed dance challenge can push a song to millions of new listeners in days, outpacing traditional radio promotion.

Biodun Adeyemi, a Lagos-based music promoter and digital strategist, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that TikTok had become essential to every major release plan.

“Every serious artiste dropping a song now is asking one question — will this work on TikTok?.

“If the answer is no, they go back and rework it. That is how much power the platform holds over the industry right now,” he added.

Data from GeoPoll’s 2026 survey shows that 66 per cent of young Nigerians use TikTok regularly, with 71 per cent accessing the platform daily.

Downside

Temi Lawson, a digital music analyst, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the platform’s influence also carries creative risks for artistes chasing virality.

“When you start writing songs for a challenge instead of from the heart, you can lose what made your music special.

“The best Nigerian artistes are learning to make music that is authentic and TikTok-friendly. That balance is now a real industry skill,” Ms Lawson said.

(NAN)