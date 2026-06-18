The 40-year-old movie star, popularly known as ‘Chief Ikuku’, was buried at his family residence located at 7 Ekubo-Okwaraeke Avenue, Aziukwukwa, Ujari Village, bringing a solemn close to his week-long funeral rites.

The final burial followed a funeral service held earlier that morning at Mary Slessor School in Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the actor died on 11 May at Evercare Hospital in Lagos following a private battle with advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

The all-white procession

As arranged by the Ekubo-Okwaraeke family, most mourners wore white to celebrate what they described as “a life beautifully lived and deeply impactful.”

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One of the most emotional moments came when the actor’s casket was brought into the venue. The scene moved many family members and top figures in entertainment and business who travelled to Abia State to pay their respects.

Some of those present included IK Ogbonna, Mike Godson, Ini Edo, Nancy Isime, Bimbo Ademoye, AY Makun, and businessman Obi Cubana.

The burial followed a service of songs held on 10 June at The Monarch Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos, where many celebrities, business leaders, and politicians also gathered to honour him.

Emotional tribute from his bodyguard

During the wake-keep at the family compound on Wednesday evening, the actor’s longtime bodyguard, known as “Commando,” gave an emotional tribute.

As earlier reported by PREMIUM TIMES, he described Ekubo as more than an employer, calling him a father figure, mentor, and close friend.

“You were not just my boss; you were my mentor, my big brother, my confidence, one of the most important people in my life,” the bodyguard said, struggling to contain his grief. “All day I stayed at the door calling ‘Chief Ikuku’. You left me shattered. Your Commando is shattered.”

Legacy

Before his death, Ekubo had quietly stepped away from public appearances and social media from December 2024 to focus on his health.

Born on 10 April 1986 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, he became widely known after finishing as first runner-up in the 2010 Mr Nigeria competition. He made his acting debut in 2005 in Sinners in the House.

Over his career, he starred in several popular films, including Áfàméfùnà: An Nwa Boi Story, A Sunday Affair, Omo Ghetto: The Saga, and Weekend Getaway.

A private reception for guests and community members was held after the burial at Mary Slessor School grounds.

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