Former England footballer of Nigerian descent, John Fashanu, has refuted reports that he is not in good health and of sound mind.

Recently, the football legend’s daughter, Amal, granted an interview to the British tabloid Daily Mail, in which she said she had reconciled with her father days before her wedding to Ghanaian billionaire Mohamad Odaymat.

Amal revealed that the striker, “has been laid low by a mystery condition which she believes may be connected to him heading thousands of balls during his 17 years at the top of the professional game – as other former pro footballers have suffered.”

She further said that she hopes John, who has been living in Nigeria for the past 13 years, will be fully recovered in time to be one of the guests of honour on the biggest day of her life.

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Clarification

Reacting to the news report on his Instagram page, Mr Fashanu, a former host of the ‘Gladiators’ TV show, stated emphatically that there are no issues with his body.

Describing the reports that his health is deteriorating or that he suffers from any medical condition as false, the striker said that he is in good health and doing well.

“Contrary to what has been suggested, Amal has not been visiting Nigeria every weekend for the past three months. In fact, she visited me in Nigeria for the first time a fortnight ago, during which she introduced a man she referred to as her husband.

“She has not been managing my affairs, properties, or professional engagements in any capacity. She has never acted as my agent, and several statements published about our relationship are untrue,” he said.

He further debunked her claim that he had been married five times, stating that he is currently with his third wife, Vivian, whom he loves dearly.

“While I will always love my daughter, it is deeply painful and disappointing to see inaccurate and damaging statements made publicly.

“My lawyers are currently reviewing the publications and considering the legal implications of the false claims that have been made,” Mr Fashanu wrote.

Defamation

The veteran footballer went ahead to accuse his daughter of trying to defame him.

“I don’t have any issues with my head. When I go to sleep, I sleep very well. There’s no problem. When I’m running, and I’m still playing football, people are amazed that I’m still scoring goals.

“So one or two of these things must be refuted because they’re not true.

“My daughter is the cause of it. My daughter has said untrue things—defamation of character. I’m sorry to say, but that’s my daughter. So please, when you’re getting any reading, or you’re seeing anything about John Fashanu, know John Fashanu’s brain is still there, and I am still alive,” he added.