Vice President Kashim Shettima, government ministries, agencies and organisations have called on Nigerians to embrace unity, sacrifice, compassion and peaceful coexistence as Muslims across the country celebrate Eid-el-Kabir.

In his Eid-el-Kabir message, the vice president urged citizens to reflect on the values of faith, obedience, sacrifice and compassion exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim, noting that the lessons of the festival remain important to Nigeria’s quest for peace, stability and inclusive development.

Mr Shettima said the season should inspire Nigerians to support one another, strengthen national unity and prioritise peaceful coexistence despite ethnic, religious and political differences.

“This is a period of sober reflection, a season of reaching out to the indigent among us, of building bridges of brotherhood and sisterhood,” he said.

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According to him, what binds Nigerians together is greater than whatever divides them, stressing that national development cannot thrive in an atmosphere of division and mistrust.

Support for reforms

Mr Shettima also used the occasion to reaffirm the commitment of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to addressing insecurity, stabilising the economy, creating jobs and expanding opportunities for citizens across the country.

He said Nigeria is currently undergoing a process of renewal and transformation aimed at securing a more stable and prosperous future for coming generations.

While acknowledging that ongoing reforms require patience and sacrifice, Mr Shettima described them as necessary steps towards rebuilding a stronger nation.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue supporting the government’s reform agenda, noting that shared sacrifice and unity of purpose are essential to overcoming insecurity, poverty and social dislocation.

Mr Shettima also commended members of the armed forces and security agencies for their continued sacrifices in protecting the country.

“No matter how long the night may seem, dawn will surely come. Nigeria is steadily advancing on the path of peace, recovery and sustainable development,” he added.

About the celebration

Eid-el-Kabir, also known as Eid al-Adha, is one of the most significant festivals in Islam.

The celebration commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command and symbolises faith, sacrifice, charity and devotion.

Muslims across the world mark the festival with prayers, acts of charity and the sharing of meals with family members, neighbours and the less privileged.

Safety and compassion

In a separate message, the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare urged Nigerians to celebrate responsibly by prioritising safety, hygiene, moderation and kindness during the festivities.

The ministry said Eid-el-Kabir reflects values that are essential not only within families and communities but also in building a healthier and stronger nation.

The health body advised Nigerians to properly handle food and meat to prevent foodborne illnesses, stay hydrated during travel and outdoor activities, avoid unsafe road practices and pay attention to vulnerable persons, including children and the elderly.

The ministry prayed that the season would bring peace to communities, comfort to families and renewed hope to the country.

In a similar message, the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said the spirit of reflection, generosity and compassion associated with Eid-el-Kabir aligns with its mission of digitally empowering Nigerians.

The agency said the celebration serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility Nigerians owe one another and reaffirmed its commitment to using technology to create opportunities, uplift vulnerable persons and connect citizens for the common good.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), in its goodwill message, appreciated healthcare workers, development partners, community leaders and Nigerians working to strengthen primary healthcare delivery across the country.

Similarly, the Society for Family Health (SFH) said the season symbolises sacrifice, compassion and faith, praying that it would bring peace, joy and blessings to homes across the country.

The Nigeria Police Force also extended Eid-el-Kabir greetings to Muslim faithful nationwide, expressing hope that the celebration would usher in peace, unity and prosperity for Nigeria.