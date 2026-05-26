Afrobeats star and entrepreneur D’banj has intensified his push for the growth of Africa’s creative economy following a series of high-profile appearances at the 2026 Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles, the Music Business Conference in Atlanta, and the Africa Soft Power Summit in Nairobi, Kenya.

During the engagements, the entertainer unveiled The C.R.E.A.M. Platform 3.0, a digital ecosystem designed to empower African creatives through access to recording, video production, distribution, and funding opportunities.

At the Milken Institute Global Conference, D’Banj participated in a panel titled “Culture is Capital: Investing in Africa’s Booming Creative Economy.”

The ‘Kokomaster’ joined other industry leaders, including Aubrey Hruby of Tofino Capital, Nicholas Weinstock of Invention Studios, Shain Shapiro of the Centre for Music Ecosystems, and Tunde Balogun, CEO and Co-Founder of LVRN Records.

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According to the organisers, the session explored how Africa’s creative industry is evolving from cultural influence into a major economic force, with discussions centred on investment opportunities, job creation, talent development, and financial returns across the sector.

C.R.E.A.M. 3.0 gets $3bn backing

Using the platform, D’Banj presented the relaunch of The C.R.E.A.M. Platform 3.0, an acronym for Creative Reality Entertainment Arts and Music. The initiative operates as a DIY digital platform that allows creatives to upload and distribute content directly from their homes through web and USSD channels, helping them bypass traditional barriers within the entertainment industry.

The development follows Afreximbank’s 2025 acquisition of an equity stake in The C.R.E.A.M. Platform through its subsidiary, Canex Inc. The partnership gives platform users access to Canex Inc.’s $3 billion creative industry fund.

A 2017 KPMG audit valued The C.R.E.A.M. Platform at $130 million, while some beneficiaries are reportedly already accessing financing for projects in sectors such as renewable energy and electric vehicles.

‘Bringing Nigeria front’

Speaking during the engagements, D’Banj said, “I am honoured to continue bringing Nigeria to the world with like-minded people who support the creative economic growth of Africa, with The C.R.E.A.M. Platform at the epicentre of this movement.”

“The feedback has been amazing, and I am encouraged that our message of leveraging digital to maximise talents is resonating across divides,” he added.

Through the initiative, the music star continues to advocate for stronger connections between African creatives and global investors, while positioning The C.R.E.A.M. Platform as a gateway to structured financing and sustainable growth in Africa’s creative industries.