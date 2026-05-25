It appears that the long-standing rivalry over leadership of the Fuji genre between veteran singers Ayinla Kollington and Wasiu “Kwam 1” Ayinde might be over.

In 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Kwam 1, during an interview on Agbaletu TV, claimed he registered Fuji, drafted its constitution, and was recognised as the head by the late Ayinde Barrister.

However, Kollington pushed back against the claims, describing himself as the true father of the genre and stressing that he and the late Barrister had pioneered it.

He insisted that Kwam 1 could not be regarded as the genre head while he was still alive.

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He dismissed the claim as incorrect, stating that Kwam 1 could only be regarded as the “head of the princes” within his lineage.

Gifts

Since then, nothing had been heard about the leadership crisis between the singers until Monday, when the 76-year-old confirmed that he received Eid-el-Kabir gifts from Kwam 1.

This year, Eid-el-Kabir, also known as Eid al-Adha or the Festival of Sacrifice, falls on Wednesday.

In a viral video obtained by this newspaper, Kollington confirmed that Kwam 1 sent him two rams and some money to celebrate the forthcoming festival.

Speaking in the video, Kollington prayed for Kwam 1 and wished him well.

He said: “Kwam 1 sent me rams and also put money in my pocket. You can all see what Wasiu did. You will live long. Come and see what Ayinde did; he sent rams to Kollington all the way from Ijebu-Ode. You will live long.

“This moment is sweet, like honey. May God not spoil this time for us. Anyone who wishes you dead will go before you, Ayinde. Olori ọmọ oba in Ijebu, you will live long. Thank you, my son.”

Kwam 1 last made headlines when he joined other fans in celebrating Arsenal Football Club after they were crowned Premier League (EPL) champions for the first time in 22 years.

The newspaper reported that he composed a celebratory anthem paying tribute to the club’s players with Nigerian heritage.

He specifically commended the club’s wingers Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke, attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, and Ethan Nwaneri for their key roles in the club’s EPL triumph.