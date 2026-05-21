Fuji legend Wasiu “Kwam 1” Ayinde has composed a celebratory anthem for Arsenal Football Club after they were crowned Premier League (EPL) champions for the first time in 22 years.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Arsenal secured the 2025/2026 Premier League title after Manchester City drew with Bournemouth on Tuesday night.

Kwam 1, a known Arsenal fan, popularly called the Gunners, celebrated the club’s achievement in a video posted on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

He congratulated Mikel Arteta’s side and also paid tribute to the club’s success, while honouring players of Nigerian heritage for their contributions throughout the season.

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The 69-year-old commended the club’s wingers Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke, attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, and Ethan Nwaneri, all of whom have Nigerian heritage, for their key roles in Arsenal’s EPL triumph.

Lyrics

The lyrics of the song go thus: “Gunners for life, the wait is over, we’re the champions. Gunners for life, the wait is over, we’re the champions. North London forever, whatever the weather, the streets are our own.

“Gunners for life, the wait is over, we’re the champions. 2026, Premier League Champion. Bukayomi Saka, Eberechi Eze, Noni Madueke, and Nwaneri, you’re my heroes. Gunners for life, the wait is over, we’re the champions. K 1 De Ultimate, Gunners for life.”

Backstory

Arsenal’s long-awaited success this season brought an end to a painful drought that stretched back to the iconic “Invincibles” campaign under Arsène Wenger in 2003/04.

It also secured Arteta’s first EPL title as a manager, capping a carefully built rebuild he has led since his appointment in December 2019.

Before this season’s success, Arteta had finished the previous three campaigns in second place, with Liverpool and City lifting the titles in those respective seasons.

The Gunners remained one of the most consistent teams throughout the campaign, combining defensive solidity with attacking efficiency.

Arsenal still have one match left this season against Crystal Palace, where they may receive a guard of honour as per EPL tradition.