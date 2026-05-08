Nigerian actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji and his wife, actress Adebimpe Oyebade, have held a naming ceremony for their identical triplet sons.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the couple, who married on 19 December 2021, announced the arrival of the boys on 1 May.

The indoor naming ceremony, held on Thursday in Lekki, Lagos, was attended by the couple’s close friends in the entertainment industry and family members.

Among those present were Jide Awobona, Omowunmi Dada, Ibrahim “Itele d’Icon” Yekini, among others.

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During the ceremony, presided over by a Muslim cleric, the couple named their sons Rahman, Raheem, and Rakeeb.

Thanksgiving

The triplets’ father announced on his Instagram page that the children’s Thanksgiving party will be held in July.

The 42-year-old, who did not reveal the date of the Thanksgiving, said he and his wife were grateful to God and to everyone who came to celebrate with them.

He said: “Yesterday, we officially named our 3 kings in an intimate circle of love. Rahman, Raheem, Rakeeb. In July, we’re coming for you with the big celebration! The thanksgiving party will be for everyone to witness God’s goodness!

“Dates will be announced soon. We are forever grateful to God and to everyone who came to celebrate with us.”

Triplets pictures

Furthermore, he stated that they had not released pictures of the triplets.

He also warned people against sharing fake or AI-generated images of their children.

“All the cute baby pictures flying around 4, aren’t our babies, once we’re ready to put out our baby’s faces, best believe you’ll see it on our pages first.

“Please don’t take the fake/AI pictures flying around social media platforms seriously. Thank you”, said Adedimeji.