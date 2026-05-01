Nigerian actor and filmmaker Lateef Adedimeji has announced the arrival of triplets with his wife, actress Adebimpe Oyebade.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the couple married on 19 December 2021, in a ceremony attended by colleagues, including Adeniyi Johnson, Jide Awobona, Mercy Aigbe, Femi Adebayo, Bolanle Ninalowo, Yul Edochie, and Kunle Remi, among others.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Friday, the 42-year-old revealed that all three children are boys.

He described them as his world, his responsibility and his legacy.

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He captioned the video, “We have been keeping a secret. I’ve been quiet, not absent. I was building, protecting, and embracing the greatest blessing of my life.

“God gave me more than I prayed for, a woman who became a mother of three, and three kings to call my own, Getawithlove. My world. My responsibility. My legacy. Alhamdulilah!.”

He also announced the triplets’ Instagram page, which already attracted 27,000 followers as of press time.

Backstory

Since their marriage, the couple have openly celebrated their love, often sharing milestones such as birthdays, anniversaries and personal achievements with the public.

In February 2024, this newspaper reported that the mother of three presented Adedimeji with forty gifts to celebrate his 40th birthday.

In December 2025, the couple marked their fourth wedding anniversary.

During the celebration, Lateef described his wife as God’s gift to his life, his peace, his joy and an answered prayer.

“Four years of choosing you, my love, Adebimpe, and | would do it again, every single time. Even after long hours on set, filming through exhaustion, and getting back to the hotel around 4 a.m., this surprise still had to happen because celebrating you is never optional. Stressful? Yes. Is it worth it? Absolutely.

“This was more than a surprise; it was a reminder that no matter how demanding life gets, loving you will always be my priority. Happy 4th anniversary, my love. May God continue to build our home, strengthen our bond, and crown our years with grace,” he said.