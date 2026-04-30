The Oyo State Police Command has denied allegations that operatives of its Anti-Cultism Unit unlawfully detained Afunso “Rolex Dee” Abiola.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the command’s spokesperson, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the arrest but said officers acted on a formal petition.

Mr Olayinka stated that the petition, submitted to the Office of the Commissioner of Police, Abimbola Olugbenga, accused Rolex Dee of cyberbullying, defamation, and issuing threats to the life of Fuji singer Adebisi “Taye Currency” Akande.

He said: “The Command’s attention has, however, been drawn to misleading and unfounded reports circulating on certain online platforms alleging unlawful detention of the suspect by operatives of the Anti-Cultism Unit. The Oyo State Police Command wishes to state that such claims are false, mischievous, categorically, and a gross misrepresentation of facts.

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“For the avoidance of doubt, the suspect is being held in lawful custody, and all procedures undertaken so far strictly comply with extant laws and established protocols. The Command remains committed to ensuring due process, fairness, and the protection of the fundamental rights of all parties involved.”

False narration

Furthermore, Mr Olayinka urged the public to disregard reports alleging that Rolex Dee was unlawfully detained, describing the claims as misleading.

He called for responsible journalism and urged media platforms to verify facts before publishing.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to professionalism, justice, and the protection of citizens’ rights and reputations.

“The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, urges members of the public to remain law-abiding and assured that justice will take its full course.

“He further appreciates the Inspector-General of Police for his continued support and commitment to strengthening professionalism within the Nigeria Police Force”, said Mr Olayinka.

Investigation

He added that operatives of the command tracked and arrested Rolex Dee in Lagos State following a thorough investigation and the use of technical intelligence.

He also confirmed that the suspect remained in custody for further investigation since his arrest.

He noted, “An investigation was initiated to ascertain the facts surrounding the allegations. It was further alleged that the suspect, having previously received financial assistance to the tune of ₦800,000.00 from the complainant for the promotion of his music career, resorted to making disparaging and damaging statements capable of injuring the reputation of the complainant.

“In addition, the suspect was alleged to have made further defamatory utterances during a public programme known as Agbaletu, which subsequently gained widespread circulation on social media, thereby aggravating the impact of the alleged misconduct.”

Enter Sowore

Meanwhile, human rights activist and politician Omoyele Sowore confirmed Rolex Dee’s release in a statement on his Facebook page on Thursday.

Mr Sowore described the police detention of Rolex Dee as inappropriate, unlawful, and unacceptable in any society that claims to uphold justice and the rule of law.

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“The Nigeria Police Force has now released Rølex Dèé following sustained and spirited efforts that escalated the matter to the highest levels of the police hierarchy. He had been transported from Lagos to Ibadan over what was clearly a civil dispute between him and musician Tai Currency.

“This development has been a troubling pattern that we have firmly challenged the use of police machinery for victimisation, intimidation, and the harassment of citizens under the guise of repressive laws and tactics. We have made it unequivocally clear to the authorities that such actions are inappropriate, unlawful, and unacceptable in any society that claims to uphold justice and the rule of law,” the Ondo-born politician added.