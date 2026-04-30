The Nigerian police in Lagos have invited a mother, Mary Udoka, after she posted a viral video criticising a nursery school English textbook for what she described as violent content with no moral value.

Mrs Udoka, a mother of two, had questioned the suitability of a passage in “English Language Foundation for Nursery School,” a book authored by Ebhohimen Ayengbe, asking whether such material should be taught to young children under age five.

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Her video, which has since been deleted on Instagram, drew widespread attention, particularly over a story titled “The Old Man and the Dog.”

Her lawyer, Inebehe Effiong, confirmed her invitation by the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, in a statement posted on X on Thursday, saying they would honour it.

“Following the invitation and harassment of our client, Mrs Udoka Mary Queen, by the Zone 2 Police Command, Onikan, Lagos, it is pertinent to disclose that we will be going to the police command today, Thursday, 30th April, 2026.

“We will be reporting with our client as law-abiding citizens and out of respect for the institution of the Nigeria Police, not because we believe that Mary Queen committed any crime or that there’s a basis for the involvement of the police in this matter,” he stated.

Mr Effiong added that the author of the textbook “who has instigated the police against our client, will have to justify his actions,” expressing hope that officers would respect her rights and handle the matter professionally.

Petitions to Lagos govt, NERDC

In a separate post on Instagram, Mr Effiong said formal petitions had been submitted to the Lagos State Government and the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC), calling for an urgent review of the book.

“We wish to confirm in the public interest, and for the sake of transparency, that we have formally petitioned the Lagos State Government through the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, against the use of the controversial textbook,” he stated.

He noted that the petitions were filed on behalf of Mrs Udoka and her husband, who bought the book from a school in Ojo, Lagos, for their five-year-old son.

“We have equally petitioned the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council… demanding that the government should immediately probe the suitability of the book and take necessary regulatory and disciplinary measures to safeguard Nigerian children,” he added.

Mr Effiong also disclosed that the Lagos State Government had issued a preliminary response indicating that the textbook was not approved for use in the state.

Mother alleges threats

In a follow-up video, Mrs Udoka said she deleted her initial post after receiving threats and repeated calls.

“Good day, Nigerians. I think this period now, my life is being threatened. Everybody around me now, the police people are carrying them, investigating them because of the video I made about this book,” she explained.

She explained that her concerns were rooted in what she read in the book.

“I read something from this book that did not sit well with me and I came out to the public to share my opinion,” she stated.

The passage she referenced narrates how an old man punished a dog by inserting a heated iron into its nose after it failed to guard a piece of meat.

“This

was what made me come online… if it is the book that they are reading now and if it is, it doesn’t sit well with me,” she said, adding that she was only seeking clarification as a parent.

“I’m not doing it for content… I just want to ask a question,” she added, calling on other parents for support.

Author defends book

In a separate video posted on Instagram on Thursday, Mr Ayengbe rejected the criticism, describing it as misleading and unfair.

“Everybody is just listening to the lies that the lady is telling the world and I am here. Nobody is asking me anything,” he said.

He faulted Mrs Udoka for taking the issue to social media instead of reaching out to him directly.

“My number is in the book. My address is in the book. My email is in the book… The next thing was to go to social media and she discredited the book,” he stated.

Mr Ayengbe maintained that there was nothing wrong with the content, describing the passage as a simplified folk tale written with basic vocabulary for children.

“As I’m seated here, I will still tell you that there is nothing wrong with what I wrote… It is a matter of differences in opinion,” he said, adding that the book had been in circulation for years.

“It’s not a criminal book,” he said.

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Grammar, suitability concerns

A PREMIUM TIMES review of the passage found several grammatical inconsistencies, including phrases such as “a big meat” instead of “a big piece of meat,” and “slept off” in place of “fell asleep.”

Beyond grammar, the story has also raised concerns among some parents and educators over its violent imagery, particularly the scene involving the dog.

Early childhood education experts generally recommend that nursery-level materials use simple, clear language and avoid themes that could be disturbing to young learners.

The police have yet to publicly explain the basis for inviting Mrs Udoka as of the time of filing this report.