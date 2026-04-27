Nigerian media personality Roby Ekpo has issued a public apology following the backlash that trailed his emotional appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he broke down while speaking about his failed marriage to Mayowa Lambe.

In a statement shared on his social media page on Sunday, Roby thanked supporters for their messages, calls and encouragement, while acknowledging that his emotional display may have unsettled some viewers.

“For those whose tears I offended, I am sorry. Pain leaves the body in many forms,” he wrote.

The on-air personality, who had earlier gone viral for tearing up during the interview, described himself as someone who “loves deeply,” noting that he is now focused on healing and personal growth.

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“My heart feels lighter and free… From this point, it’s my work, my career and my undying passion to be good to myself and be softer with myself. I am on a journey,” he said.

Legal stance

Roby also indicated a shift away from public commentary on the dispute, stating that the matter is now in the hands of his legal representatives.

“Every other matter is being handled by my lawyers,” he added.

His response follows a cease-and-desist notice issued by his ex-wife, in which she accused him of defamation and demanded a public retraction, apology and payment of ₦100 million in damages.

However, Roby has denied the allegations, rejecting the defamation claim and the ₦100 million demand.

Background

The controversy began after Roby’s appearance on the podcast, where he opened up about the collapse of his marriage, alleging financial strain, emotional challenges and issues surrounding their relationship.

His comments triggered widespread reactions online, with some sympathising with his emotional vulnerability, while others criticised him for publicly discussing private marital matters.

The situation intensified after news surfaced that Mayowa had remarried in the United States, a development Roby claimed he discovered on social media.