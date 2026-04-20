Popular Nigerian media personality, Mayowa Lambe, appears to have filtered the noise surrounding her recent marriage to one David Ayuba, who is said to be an entertainer

Last Tuesday, news of the marriage, which took place in Texas, USA, left fans in shock, as many were unaware that she was divorced from her husband, Roby Ekpo.

At the outset, it appeared that Roby, an OAP and event compere, took the news in stride, wishing her well.

This was despite his initial shock that his estranged wife was married.

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“As e shock una, na so e shock me too,” he wrote.

He wished her a happy married life, praying that her third marriage be beautiful and enduring.

However, in a turn of events, Roby had a meltdown in a yet-to-be-aired interview on The Honest Bunch podcast.

Based on the snippets available online, the teary-eyed OAP recounted his years with Mayowa, describing them as wasted. He also listed all the sacrifices he made so that she would be happy.

Unbothered

Mayowa has dropped hints that she is unfazed by the reactions from the interview, which will air on Monday evening.

In a series of Instagram stories, the OAP seems to suggest she doesn’t need anyone’s validation for her actions.

“I love how God doesn’t ask for permission to uplift you. He doesn’t wait for people to agree that you’re worthy. He takes the overlooked and makes them undeniable. He doesn’t need your reputation to precede you. He doesn’t need anyone to vouch for you. He moves,” she quoted a post by @hantibibi.

In another post, she noted that her heart has found its home with her most recent choice of a spouse.

“There is a kind of peace that comes when your heart knows it has found its home. A home in your person. Someone who makes everything in you settle. That is what my man is to me. My home. And I mean that with everything,” she quoted another post from the account, @deyola_a

She then added the terse quote, “Amma, I love you.”

Union

Roby and Mayowa met on Instagram in 2015 and got married after five months of courtship.

In a past interview, the couple recounted how she slid into his DM, requesting his number, and the rest, as they say, is history.

In his latest interview, Roby revealed that the marriage was childless, claiming that while he was undergoing tests to address fertility issues, she was allegedly secretly taking contraceptives.

He further asserts that he constantly sent her money while she lived abroad for six years before the final split.