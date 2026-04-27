The elders committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Jigawa State has endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Umar Namadi as their sole candidates for the 2027 presidential and governorship elections, respectively.

The resolution was reached Sunday at a meeting of the elders committee, regarded as the highest decision-making body of the party in the state, comprising senior stakeholders across all levels. Reading the resolution of the meeting, the APC State Chairman, Ahmed Garba MK, said the decision followed extensive deliberations.

“We support and endorse His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as our sole presidential candidate in the 2027 election, and His Excellency, Dr Malam Umar Namadi, as our sole candidate for the governorship in the 2027 election,” he stated.

He added that the committee had also resolved to take full responsibility for the nomination processes for both candidates, including the purchase of nomination forms.

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“The Elders Committee agreed that they are going to buy nomination forms for both of them—for the president and for Malam Umar Namadi for the state.”

The chairman further stressed that the party in the state has chosen a path of unity ahead of the elections.

“We unanimously adopted consensus instead of primaries for choosing our candidates for the forthcoming elections,” he said.

To support this approach, the committee approved the establishment of structures to guide the emergence of candidates at all levels.

“The highest decision-making body of the APC in the state agreed to form committees at the state and local government levels to ensure that all candidates aspiring for positions must go through due diligence and that one single candidate will emerge as a consensus candidate for each position—for Senate, for House of Representatives, and for State Assembly.”

The resolutions received unanimous backing from representatives of the three senatorial zones in the state. Speaking on behalf of the Jigawa Central Zone, Farouk Adamu Aliyu reaffirmed the position of party leaders in the state.

“We, the leaders of Jigawa State APC, hereby endorse the sole candidacy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our candidate come 2027, and we shall purchase the form,” he said. He added that the same position applies to the governorship seat.

“We, the elders of Jigawa State APC, have also endorsed the governor of Jigawa State, Umar Namadi, FCA, as our sole candidate for the governorship election… and we have agreed and accepted to pay for the nomination form.”

From the Jigawa North-West Zone, Isah Muhammad Gerawa conveyed a similar position.

“On behalf of my senatorial zone… we endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as our single candidate for the APC presidential 2027 election. Thereafter, we endorse our governor as a single candidate in the APC 2027 election.”

Also speaking, Senator Muhammad Ibrahim Kirikasamma, representing the Jigawa North-East Zone, described the endorsement as unanimous and wholehearted.

“We… have gladly, happily, and wholeheartedly endorsed the candidacy of our president… for the election coming in 2027. Also… we endorsed our governor, Dr. Umar Namadi, as our sole candidate… Insha’Allah.”