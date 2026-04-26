Olamide Okoya, the daughter of billionaire industrialist Razaq Okoya, was formally introduced and engaged to Imran Gobir at a ceremony held in Lagos on Saturday.

The event, which combined a traditional introduction with a Nikkah (Islamic marriage rite), drew members of Nigeria’s political, business, and social elite, underscoring the prominence of both families.

Photos from the ceremony, widely circulated on social media, showed the couple surrounded by relatives, associates and dignitaries. Among those reported in attendance was veteran media figure Reuben Abati.

The bride is the daughter of Mr Okoya and Folashade Okoya, a prominent Lagos socialite and businesswoman. Mr Okoya, the founder of Eleganza Group, is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s foremost industrialists, having built the conglomerate from a modest trading outfit in the 1970s into a diversified enterprise with interests spanning manufacturing, real estate, jewellery and luxury goods.

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Mr Gobir, the groom, is the son of the late Abubakar Gobir, who served as Nigeria’s ambassador to Iraq, and is also connected to the lineage of the late Umar Saro.

The announcement

The engagement was formally announced via an Instagram post by Mrs Okoya on Thursday, accompanied by a stylised video of the couple. The clip features Ms Okoya and Mr Gobir dressed in coordinated traditional attire.

The video captures the couple exchanging smiles and affectionate glances, with close-up frames highlighting the bride’s jewellery, most notably her engagement ring, as well as the intricate embroidery and detailing of their outfits.

In her post, Mrs Okoya described the union as “a moment defined by grace and significance,” adding that it symbolises the coming together of two “distinguished lineages grounded in shared values, faith, and purpose.”

“In a moment defined by grace and significance, the families of Chief Razaq Akanni Okoya, CON, Aare of Lagos, and Chief (Mrs.) Folashade Okoya, MON, Bewaji of Lagos, together with the families of the late Alhaji Umar Ayinla Saro, OFR, CON, and the late Ambassador Abubakar Garba Gobir, announce the engagement of their children, marking the coming together of two distinguished lineages grounded in shared values, faith, and purpose,” Mrs Okoya wrote.