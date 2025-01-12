The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited two children of the influential billionaire businessman Razaq Okoya for questioning over alleged naira abuse.
The EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, confirmed this with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abuja.
“Yes, they have been invited; the two children, Wahab and Raheem Okoya are expected to report to the commission’s Lagos office on Monday for questioning. They are to report to the Head, Special Operations Team, at the 15A Awolowo Road Office of the commission by 10 am on Monday,” he said
NAN reports that the two brothers were seen in a video flaunting and spraying bundles of N1,000 notes in a promotional clip for Raheem’s new song “Credit Alert”.
In the video, the duo, dressed in traditional white attire, dances while a mobile police officer holds stacks of crisp Naira notes, which they fling into the air.
The act, perceived by many as disregard for the law, drew condemnation on social media, with some Nigerians expressing doubts about accountability due to their father’s influential status.
(NAN)
