Weeks after a viral video stirred public concern over his welfare, veteran Nollywood actor Sunday Afolabi has returned to a film set after a several-year hiatus.

Mr Afolabi, fondly remembered for his role in the classic Yoruba film ‘Owo Blow’, was recently spotted in a video working on a Lagos commercial, popularly known as a danfo.

In the clip, the ageing actor was seen calling out destinations, adjusting seats and ushering passengers.

The video, widely circulated on social media, sparked several reactions, with many Nigerians expressing concern about the veteran’s visibly lean frame and the apparent decline in his once-prominent screen presence. For some, it reignited longstanding debates about welfare and sustainability within Nigeria’s film industry.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Return to set

Sharing a photo from a movie location on Instagram, Adeniyi Johnson revealed that Mr Afolabi is currently working on a new production titled ‘ILEKE’.

The film is produced by Seyi Edun, popularly known as Shai, and directed by Adebayo Tijani.

Though details about the project remain sparse, the development signals a renewed industry engagement for the veteran, whose career spans decades within the Yoruba-language film industry.

Life beyond the screen

Mr Afolabi’s foray into commercial driving did not emerge overnight. In an earlier encounter with actor Kunle Afod, the veteran disclosed that he had taken up the work as a means of survival while awaiting acting opportunities.

READ ALSO: Edo Carnival organisers pay winners after prize delay backlash

According to Mr Afod, the bus operated by Afolabi was not owned outright but run on a daily remittance arrangement. During a follow-up visit, Mr Afod appealed to the public to support the actor in acquiring his own vehicle and improving his living conditions, including access to electricity.

“He is only doing a job to feed himself per day. It is difficult for an elderly person to do strenuous work,” Mr Afod said at the time, noting that he had personally supported the actor financially.

For his part, Mr Afolabi framed his decision as one of dignity rather than desperation.

“One has to wake up with hope,” he said. “But being hopeful does not mean you should sit around doing nothing. I prefer to work because I never know when the next acting role will come.”

Mr Afolabi, who rose to prominence in the 1990s and early 2000s Yoruba movie scene, featured in several productions over the years, including Luwo Gbagida (2025), The Lost Heir (2018), and The Herbert Macaulay Affair (2019).