Gospel singer Kehinde Adegbodu has raised an alarm over an armed robbery attack on his family residence, days after the burial of his twin brother, Taiwo Adegbodu.

The late Taiwo Adegbodu, one half of the Adegbodu Twins, passed away on March 1, 2026, due to a heart attack. He was buried on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, in Ibadan, following burial services held on March 30 and 31. He was 46 years old.

However, barely 10 days after his burial, his family was robbed in their residence.

In a video posted on his Instagram page on Thursday, Mr Adegbodu said that the robbers struck while he was away in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, leaving his late brother’s wife and children at the mercy of the attackers.

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He said the robbers, who reportedly spent about 45 minutes in the house, carted away cash, clothing and other valuables, believing that proceeds from donations made during his brother’s burial were still in the family’s possession.

According to him, the attackers repeatedly demanded to know his whereabouts and insisted on being shown his late brother’s room and personal belongings.

“I was in Osogbo three days ago when Taiwo’s wife called me, and her voice was shaking. She said armed robbers came to the house asking, ‘Where is Kehinde? Where is Taiwo’s room where he died? Where is their jewellery? Where is Taiwo’s phone? Where is the car key?’ They said they came because of me,” he said.

Mr Adegbodu added that one of the robbers allegedly contacted a superior on the phone during the operation to report that he was not at home.

Link to burial donations

The singer linked the attack to financial support received during his brother’s burial, particularly funds raised by fellow gospel artiste Yinka Ayefele.

He suggested that the attackers may have acted on the assumption that the donations were still available in cash.

“I think the robbers thought that the money raised for us was still with me. They don’t even care that we are mourning,” he said.

Providing clarification, Mr Adegbodu explained that the funds had already been expended on burial arrangements and an ongoing building project initiated to facilitate his brother’s interment.

He also expressed his willingness to make his financial records public to dispel the assumption that he was holding large sums of money.

Trauma and fear

The incident, he said, has left the children in the household traumatised and fearful.

“Since the incident, our kids have been living in fear. They are scared to sleep in the house,” he said, appealing to the perpetrators to stay away from the family.

Mr Adegbodu urged the public to show understanding as the family continues to mourn, noting that the attack has compounded their grief.

“We are still grieving. People should please understand and allow us to heal,” he said.