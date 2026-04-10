Troops of the Nigerian military’s Operation Enduring Peace have killed at least 10 suspected terrorists and recovered weapons during coordinated clearance operations in parts of Plateau State.

The military spokesperson for the Joint Task Force, Chinonso Oteh, said in a statement that the operation, carried out on Thursday across Daba and Seri villages in Wase and Kanam local government areas, targeted known criminal routes and hideouts.

“Troops established strategic blocking positions between Dutsen Zaki and the Odare Forest and engaged a large group of terrorists mounted on motorcycles,” Mr Oteh said.

“The criminals were decisively engaged with superior firepower, leading to the neutralisation of 10 terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.”

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He added that troops also launched follow-up operations after reports of an attack on commuters along the Razat and Kafi Abu axis, forcing the assailants to retreat into nearby forests.

According to him, “Troops conducted cordon and search operations across Suma Suga and Takwok villages and adjoining mountainous areas,” recovering three AK-47 rifles, three magazines, eight rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, two motorcycles, and fuel supplies believed to be for logistics.

He noted that a national identity card and a suspect’s photograph were also recovered, which could aid ongoing investigations.

The latest military action comes amid a surge in violent incidents across Plateau State, including recent attacks in Bokkos, Barkin Ladi, Riyom and Jos South, where gunmen have killed residents, ambushed commuters and targeted rural communities.

In one of the latest incidents, at least eight people were killed in Mbwelle village in Bokkos Local Government Area after gunmen attacked a family late at night.

Similar ambushes on travellers returning from mining sites and attacks along rural roads have heightened fears among residents.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill eight in fresh Plateau attack

Residents have called for sustained patrols along known flashpoints, improved surveillance of forest corridors, and quicker response to distress calls to prevent further loss of lives.

Security agencies say ongoing clearance operations under Operation Wutan Daji are aimed at dismantling armed groups and restoring stability. Still, many communities insist that long-term safety will depend on consistent presence and early intervention rather than post-attack responses.

Photo: One out of the ten suspected terrorists killed and recovered weapons during coordinated clearance operations in parts of Plateau State