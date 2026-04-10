The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has suspended some officers overseeing the Lagos–Seme border corridor over extortion allegations.

In a statement issued on Friday and signed by the Service Public Relations Officer of NIS, Akinsola Akinlabi, the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kemi Nandap, said the personnel would be on be on suspension pending the outcome of an investigation.

The comptroller-general, who ordered an immediate investigation into the matter, condemned the alleged misconduct, describing it as unacceptable and a breach of the agency’s core values and operational standards.

The service said the decision followed reports circulating online accusing some officers of engaging in extortion at the busy international route linking Nigeria and Benin Republic.

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As part of initial disciplinary measures, the NIS said it had relieved the controllers overseeing the affected commands of their duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

It added that the probe would seek to identify officers involved and ensure that appropriate sanctions are applied without delay.

“The Comptroller-General of Immigration, KN Nandap, pcc, mmis, fsmn, fspsp unequivocally condemns the actions depicted in these reports as such conduct is unacceptable and stands in direct violation of the core values, ethics, and operational standards of the Service.

“Consequently, the CGI has temporarily relieved the Comptrollers in charge of the affected Commands of their duties and has directed a thorough investigation surrounding these incidents, in order to identify all officers involved, and ensure that appropriate disciplinary measures are applied with immediate effect,” the statement read.

The NIS also reassured the public of its commitment to professionalism and transparency, stressing that it would not tolerate conduct capable of undermining public trust.

It urged members of the public to report cases of misconduct through its official communication channels, including its social media platforms and contact centre lines.

Persistent corruption concerns

The latest allegations are not isolated as the Nigeria Immigration Service has repeatedly faced accusations of extortion and harassment at the Seme Border, one of West Africa’s busiest land corridors.

The border route, which connects Nigeria to neighbouring Benin Republic, handles heavy traffic from traders, transporters and migrants. However, it has long been associated with complaints of bribery and illegal checkpoints operated by security officials, often slowing movement and increasing the cost of cross-border trade.

In January 2026, the NIS came under scrutiny after a report alleged that its officers demanded as much as N2 million from a Nigerian traveller heading to Mali, eventually collecting N200,000 before allowing her to proceed. The agency later acknowledged the report and promised an investigation, reiterating its “zero-tolerance” stance on corruption.

Similar accusations have surfaced over the years, with travellers and transport operators frequently reporting harassment and demands for unofficial payments at multiple checkpoints along the corridor.