Nigerian actress and producer Bolaji Ogunmola has apologised to her fans, particularly those of Yoruba origin, over scenes in her film “Imperfect Match” that contained derogatory remarks about Yoruba women.

Released on 13 March 2024, the film, which featured IK Ogbonna, Charles Born, and others, sparked controversy after scenes in which Ogbonna made offensive comments about Yoruba people and their food culture went viral.

In one of the scenes, he (Ogbonna) entered the kitchen, met Ogunmola’s character preparing ewedu soup, and remarked that it smelled like a soak-away.

In another scene, he told her, “Yoruba girl, you people are very dirty. Are you not seeing my house? Everywhere is clean. Now that you have entered here, I will be seeing tissue up and down, your pants will be hanging on the staircase, that bra that is like cotton, I will come and see it in my parlour.”

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The scenes went viral and sparked outrage on social media, with users accusing the film of promoting harmful tribal stereotypes.

Some individuals called for her cancellation, the removal of the film from YouTube, and other appropriate sanctions.

This, they said, was for portraying the Yoruba tribe disparagingly and unacceptably.

No stereotypes

However, the 33-year-old, in a statement posted on her X page on Thursday, stated that the film was made as a comedy depicting two tribes.

She added that it portrayed a series of disagreements and conflicts before a resolution rooted in love.

The actress said: “The insult and threat to life and livelihood I have experienced (DMs saying all sorts of threats to take my YouTube page, even as far as wishing my parents death and ending my career) in the last 3 days has been extremely disturbing. We never intended, 3 years ago, to make a film that would stereotype any tribe that was fictionalised.

“We truly and genuinely just wanted to make a film people will love and know that we can co-exist as a united nation. I was subtly trying to explain why I couldn’t do anything at the time, or why I insisted on a different direction, because I was honestly an actor on set in this scene, even though I produced it. On set, my director has the final say, that’s why in films it’s a film by the named director, not the producer, not the actor.

Ignorance time

Furthermore, she stated that she would not have portrayed Yoruba culture in such a manner, noting that she is a Yoruba woman born in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

According to her, at the time the film was released, neither she, the scriptwriter, nor anyone else was aware that it could promote harmful tribal stereotypes.

“I am not a script writer, I didn’t write that script, nor did we actively include the phrase to disrespect or ascribe a tribe that I am extremely proud to belong to. I am Yoruba, omo Ibadan ponbele ni mi.

“To my people and lovers of my work. I am not a disrespectful person, nor would I knowingly agree to a stereotypical agenda. Never. I also don’t like trouble or drama. That’s why I would rather leave the room. Again, this is duly noted, and we truly apologise, and as the producer, I take full responsibility,” said Bolaji.

This is not the first time netizens have called out Bolaji over a film she has produced or featured in.

In November 2025, PREMIUM TIMES reported that she faced backlash over a kissing scene with Daniel Etim-Effiong in “Summer Rain.”

Etim-Effiong played Adimchi Amadi, while Bolaji portrayed Murewa.