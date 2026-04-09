The last surviving child of the 48th Ooni of Ife, Alhaja (Princess) Rafatu Ademinure Awofisayo (née Ademiluyi), has died at the age of 102.

Her passing, which occurred peacefully in early April 2026, was confirmed by family sources and has since drawn tributes from the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ojaja II), Muslim organisations, and associates who described her as a symbol of faith, resilience and cultural preservation.

Princess Awofisayo was a daughter of Oba Ademiluyi Ajagun Lawarikan I, who reigned as Ooni of Ife from 1910 until 24 June 1930.

Born into the Otutu Royal Compound of the Lafogido Ruling House in Ile-Ife, she was the last surviving direct link to the monarch, whose reign remains a notable period in the history of the ancient town. Her death is widely regarded as the symbolic close of a generational bridge between contemporary Ife and its early 20th-century monarchy.

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She began her education at the Salvation Army Elementary School in Ile-Ife and later attended Saint Paul’s Anglican Church Elementary School in Aiyegbaju, Olopo, following her father’s death in 1930. Raised by her mother, Olori Elizabeth Odunlade Ige Ademiluyi, she developed a strong work ethic early in life, engaging in trading activities involving mats, kolanuts and palm oil.

In 1942, she married the late Alhaji Jimoh Elutide Awofisayo, a farmer and cocoa merchant from Ilode, Ile-Ife.

Over the years, she rose to prominence within the Muslim community in Ifeland, holding several titles, including Iya Adinni of Ifeland, her most prominent role.

Ooni of Ife’s reaction

Reacting to her death, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, described her passing as “the end of a remarkable era.” In a statement issued on Wednesday, 8 April 2026, through the Palace Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, the monarch praised her for upholding her father’s legacy and for her contributions to cultural and religious harmony.

“Mama was more than a royal figure; she was a spiritual beacon and a bridge between generations, whose life reflected divine grace and purpose,” the Ooni said, urging the people of Ife to honour her memory through unity, service and faith.

Similarly, the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), led by its President, Rasaki Oladejo, and Executive Secretary, Wole Abbas, described her as a “beacon of faith, resilience, and service.”

The organisation commended her lifelong commitment to the propagation of Islam and her role in strengthening the Muslim community in Ile-Ife and beyond.

Princess Awofisayo is survived by six children as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family members.

Funeral rites are yet to be officially announced.