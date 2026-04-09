Nigerian singer-songwriter Abolore “9ice” Akande has voiced concern over Nigeria’s slow pace of development, despite an increasing reliance on religious faith.

The 46-year-old made the remarks on Wednesday night at the listening party for his “Beginning of Wisdom” album, held in Yaba, Lagos.

The “Gongo Aso” crooner disclosed that he had practised Christianity and Islam but had never seen how calling the names of Jesus and Allah had translated into national progress.

9ice, who said he now practises traditional religion, maintained that nothing would work in the country without a return to its roots.

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Good president

The Oyo-born said, “For us to have a good president in Nigeria, we need to go back to our roots. Many of our problems are not being addressed at the root; we need to tackle them from the foundation. If things begin to make sense to us, and if the God we call upon is truly enough, we wouldn’t feel the need to compete with anyone. Whatever I do should not concern you. We need to return to our roots.

“Since we started calling on Jesus and Allah, this country has not gotten better. We have oil, we have bitumen, we have everything, yet we are still lagging. If you go to London, nobody goes to church; they go to work. Here, we go to church on Sunday, have Bible study on Wednesday, and have a night vigil on Friday. When do we go to work? You don’t have a job, yet you’re always in church.”

Babalawo

Furthermore, the CEO of Alapomeji Entertainment Limited and founder of Alapomeji Ancestral Record revealed that he has long been practising traditional African spirituality.

He explained that he embraced the religion fully, learning how to perform its songs, consult the oracle, and interpret its messages, ensuring he honoured tradition while connecting with both older and younger generations.

“I’ve been Babalawo now for more than 18 years, but I hide it because some people will run from me if they know. So I’ve been hiding it. So, there’s something we call ‘Odun Ifa’, and when we do it, it’s like you are appreciating God and thanking Him for what He has done before. But on that night you’re praying for the year that is yet to come, please guide me. Please tell me what I need to do. Please tell me what I need to run away from.

“So I’ve been hiding and doing it. And I was thinking, which topic of the song do I want to talk about? Rather than looking. Let my people know my kind of God. My own God. Then if I want to think about my God, He’s so traditional. There’s a way we call ourselves. There’s something oracle said about the hair, hands and everything in life”, 9ice said.

True self

Additionally, 9ice, renowned for weaving Yoruba into his music, revealed that he has finally discovered his true self after many years.

The “Election Time” crooner noted that, while fans often long for the 9ice of old, he has since moved on.

“I’m not that person anymore. This is who I am now. It’s a journey. When I was a Muslim, people knew it. I observed my prayers diligently. When I was a Christian, I devoted my time to everything I did. But now, I’m a different person. I think I’ve found my true calling. I don’t feel the need to release songs every day. I’ve been through different phases in my life, but I believe where I am now is the best.

“If it were then, when my priest was praying, people would have run away, thinking, ‘they have come again.’ People are different now. If you ask for the surnames of people sitting here, you’ll hear Ogunwande, Ogunyemi, and Sobanjo. But where are the Ogun and Oso in your homes? Now people say their name is Jesus— have you seen Jesus before?”, said the singer.

Backstory

The singer recently made headlines when he joined fellow Afrobeats stars Teni, Queen Niniola, indigenous rapper Reminisce, and Terry Apala to perform at the 2026 Lagos Fanti Carnival.

Held at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) on Lagos Island, the carnival came alive with performances that transformed the event into a vibrant musical spectacle.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that 9ice added a nostalgic touch with a commanding rendition of his classic hits, including “Gonga Aso.” At the same time, Teni captivated the audience with her dynamic stage presence and interactive performance of “Case,” “Askamaya,” and “For You.”

In August 2025, 9ice revealed on “The Nancy Isime Show” that he had spent six months vomiting blood.

Despite seeking medical treatment, the illness persisted until he turned to Ifa, the traditional Yoruba spiritual system.

He described the experience as a turning point in his life.