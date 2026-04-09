The Edo State Government has sealed an event centre in Edo State, after a party in which popular Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem, who performed there, criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The event centre is called Mega Hub.

How it began

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the Mega Hub which also serves as an eatery held the party on 3 April, tagged, ‘Mega Rave: A night with the legends.’

Mr Abdulkareem, who was among numerous artistes at the party, momentarily paused his performance and then began to criticise Mr Tinubu’s administration.

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A video clip which showed him criticising the president at the event has been circulating on social media.

In the clip seen by PREMIUM TIMES, the rapper mocked Mr Tinubu, saying despite heavy security operatives accompanying him, the president failed to enter Gari Yawaye, Angwan Rukuba, Jos North LGA, Plateau State, where about 30 people were killed on 29 March.

Mr Tinubu arrived at the Yakubu Gowon Airport in Heipang around 4:59 p.m on 2 April, roughly 36 kilometres from the scene of the massacre, and addressed a gathering of politicians, traditional rulers, and select victims before departing.

At the event in Edo, Mr Abdulkareem came hard on Mr Tinubu, accusing him of being the worst president in the country.

He stressed that anyone supporting the president and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) would suffer for their wrong choice.

The rapper subsequently made a brief performance in which he lamented the economic hardship in Nigeria, blaming the president for it.

Shutdown of the facility

Some officials of the Edo State Government, it was gathered, sealed the Mega Hub on Tuesday, barely four days after the event.

In a video clip uploaded on an X handle on Wednesday, a man was heard claiming that the state government sealed the centre because of Mr Abdulkareem’s criticism of Mr Tinubu at the facility.

“This is a very disturbing development in Edo State,” the man said.

A short clip embedded on the video showed that the event centre’s entrance was barricaded with red tape.

An inscription on the wall beside the main gate of the Mega Hub read, “Sealed by EDSG 7/4/26,” indicating that the facility was sealed by the Edo State Government on Tuesday.

Like Mr Tinubu, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State is a member of the APC.

Mr Okpebholo has repeatedly vowed to ensure victory for Mr Tinubu in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election in Edo State.

The governor last year vowed to resign from office as governor if Mr Tinubu does not win in Edo State in 2027.

Edo govt reacts

PREMIUM TIMES contacted the Commissioner for Information in Edo State,

Kassim Afegbua, on Thursday, for comments on the sealing of the Mega Hub.

Mr Afegbua initially claimed to be unaware that the state government sealed the facility.

But when pressed further, the commissioner admitted that the state government sealed the event centre.

The official argued that the sealing of the facility followed receipt of a security intelligence, and not linked to Mr Abdulkareem’s criticism of President Tinubu at the centre.

“It was sealed because of a security issue. It has nothing to do with anybody criticising him (Tinubu),” he said, without giving details.

Mr Afegbua then said the event centre had been unsealed by the government.

“It is already unsealed. They (owners) are back with their business,” he added.

The official was silent when our reporter sought to know when the facility was unsealed.

“Go there and confirm yourself,” he said before dropping the call immediately.