Reports have emerged claiming that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has married Zaynab Otiti Obanor, a former wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The report surfaced on Friday after a Facebook user, Abraham Double-D Dajoh, shared a post welcoming Ms Obanor into the Akume family and describing her as Benue’s “new mummy.”

His caption read, “The entire Dajoh Family, happily join our daddy, uncle and brother, His Excellency, The Secretary To The Government Of The Federation, Sen. George Akume Jugu Dajoh, in welcoming his new and uncommon wife, Queen Zaynab Ngohemba-George Akume Dajoh, into the Dajoh family.

“We appreciate and thank the fans and supporters of Sen Akume for always standing by him. We enjoin every one of you to continue to support His Excellency even in this beautiful union with Queen Zaynab”.

‘Private ceremony’

Photographs accompanying the post showed her in the company of members of the Dajoh family, sparking widespread reactions online.

According to the post, the wedding reportedly took place in a private ceremony in Venice, Italy.

However, neither Mr Akume nor Ms Obanor has officially confirmed the marriage as of the time of filing this report.

The reported marriage has generated significant online discussion, given Mr Akume’s political standing and Ms Obanor’s previous royal status.

It remains unclear how the development affects Mr Akume’s family life or his marriage to Regina Akume, 70, who currently represents Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Backstory

Ms Obanor was married to the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in March 2016.

The union ended in August 2017 after 17 months. At the time, she dismissed speculations of infidelity and infertility, stating only that the marriage had come to an end.

Since her exit from the palace, Ms Obanor has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, focusing on humanitarian work.

She is known for her involvement with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and for founding initiatives such as the Queen of Ile Ife Foundation and Project Siwaju, which focus on women’s and children’s welfare.