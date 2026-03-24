The National President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu “MC Oluomo” Akinsanya, has returned to the union’s national secretariat, a day after a leadership crisis disrupted activities at the headquarters.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Tajudeen Baruwa earlier took control of the Abuja secretariat, citing two court rulings delivered in his favour.

A viral video obtained by this newspaper on Tuesday showed MC Oluomo arriving at the premises under tight security, with operatives stationed both within and around the building as he resumed duties.

The footage also captured the aftermath of Monday’s unrest, revealing damage to several offices and the destruction of property within the complex.

Reacting to the incident, the 51-year-old said during an Instagram Live session monitored by this newspaper that he was in Lagos when the forceful takeover occurred.

He added that although some individuals urged him to mobilise supporters to confront Mr Baruwa and his associates, he declined, stressing that he had chosen a different path.

MC Oluomo said, “Last Thursday, I left the headquarters for Lagos to observe Eid-el-Fitr. By Monday, I was informed that Baruwa had arrived at the headquarters with thugs, vandalised offices and looted property. Some members called me, urging me to retaliate, but I refused. There is no place for thuggery in the union anymore. If we had responded violently, lives could have been lost. The whole world is aware of what happened.

“Someone who claims to want to lead this union should not be involved in looting items such as televisions, laptops, wall clocks, fridges, and large sums of money from the HOD offices. They also took tickets, a printer, a camera, an iPhone 17, a pumping machine and a generator battery, while destroying several offices. Is that how someone who claims to have won in court should behave?”

Court case

MC Oluomo further insisted that the two court rulings secured by Mr Baruwa did not concern him.

He maintained that he was duly elected as president of the NURTW and enjoyed the full backing of the union’s state chairpersons.

“All the court documents Baruwa and others have been parading do not include my name. Anyone can verify this. The MC Oluomo of today is different from who I used to be. Nigeria needs peace, and I now have a reputation to protect. I cannot be seen mobilising thugs or causing disruptions. God will not allow me to return to that path.

“All state chairmen are under my leadership, and Baruwa does not have the backing of any state chairman. They will all be in Abuja on Wednesday. I have no personal issue with Baruwa. Even if he won a case, it does not concern me because my name is not mentioned in it”, he said.

History

MC Oluomo also dismissed claims that he was forced out of the Lagos NURTW, explaining that he stepped down voluntarily to contest for the position of National President.

He stated that when the election was announced, and nomination forms were made available, Mr Baruwa was duly informed, but neither purchased a form nor took part in the process.

MC Oluomo noted, “I wanted to build my career. In the end, we will all reap what we sow. I stepped forward because I wanted it recorded in the union’s history that MC Oluomo once served as National President. There is nothing that will happen in the union in the future that I will not be part of, even in my later years.

“When I decided to run for president, elections had already been concluded in most states. Four states had completed the process, leaving only Oyo and Osun. I contested alongside other state chairpersons. Baruwa was informed that forms were on sale; I paid for and obtained mine. We proceeded to Osogbo for the election, where I emerged as president.”

Enter police

He also confirmed that the police had taken over the matter, adding that he would no longer engage in any behaviour that could cause a disturbance.

“I have moved beyond that. God has blessed me. The police are handling the matter and taking the necessary steps. I am simply explaining what happened.

“I was duly elected as NURTW president, and I appreciate the support and calls from well-wishers across the world. As for those celebrating Baruwa’s actions, I leave them to God.”

This newspaper reported that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command had arrested seven suspects in connection with the clash.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, disclosed this in a statement.

She explained that the suspects, armed with cutlasses, bottles, bows and arrows, were allegedly removing items from the premises when the incident occurred.

Ms Adeh added that one union member suffered a severe machete wound to the neck during the clash.

She said the victim was rescued, while others who sustained varying degrees of injury were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.