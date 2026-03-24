Musiliu “MC Oluomo” Akinsanya has broken his silence following a leadership crisis that rocked the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) on Monday.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that tensions flared at the union’s national secretariat in Abuja after Tajudeen Baruwa assumed control, citing a court ruling.

In a viral video obtained by this newspaper, Mr Baruwa told journalists at the secretariat that his actions were backed by two court judgments delivered in his favour.

He maintained that, following the rulings, the union notified the Nigerian Police, attaching copies of the judgments to facilitate the recovery of its secretariat, but noted that the response was not encouraging.

He added that the union later issued another notice, declaring its intention to take over the secretariat and resume operations in line with the court decisions.

Take over

“Today, as you can see, we are taking over peacefully, and it is not a forceful takeover but just carrying out the court’s orders. Again, please be aware that our coming here after two years is to occupy our office.

“Having obtained judgments at both the lower court and the Appeal Court, they refused to obey court orders after waiting for about two years. We decided to resume at the office today without causing any violence, and here we are.”

Attack

He alleged that a faction loyal to MC Oluomo attacked one of his members, who was subsequently hospitalised.

“The situation is under control. We remain open to reconciliation, as we are a law-abiding organisation and not troublemakers. No one is above the law.”

Mr Baruwa’s actions sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians, with some condemning the takeover of the secretariat while others applauded it.

MC Oluomo

Reacting to Mr Baruwa’s takeover of the union secretariat, MC Oluomo said in a statement posted on his Instagram page on Monday that he was aware of what he described as a “forceful takeover.”

He said he was aware of the situation but stressed that he was not a party to the purported judgment.

MC Oluomo reaffirmed that he remains the duly recognised president of the union.

He said: “The judgment has been appealed and a stay of execution has been duly entered. He (MC Oluomo) has not engaged with Mr Baruwa or any individual, aware that cases are pending in court.

“The situation is under the control of security agencies. Alhaji Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya remains the National President of NURTW. The National President urges all members to remain calm, peaceful, and law-abiding, and to maintain peace and order in their respective areas.”

Backstory

In November 2024, this newspaper reported that MC Oluomo, a former chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the NURTW, emerged as the union’s National President after contesting unopposed. The election was held at the union’s zonal secretariat in Osogbo, Osun State.

However, Mr Baruwa, who also claimed the union’s leadership, rejected MC Oluomo’s inauguration as president.

According to The Punch, both the National Industrial Court and the Court of Appeal earlier barred any interference in the affairs of the Mr Baruwa-led executive of the NURTW.

In a ruling on suit No. NICN/ABJ/263/2023, Justice O.O. Oyewumi of the Industrial Court affirmed Mr Baruwa as the duly elected president of the union.

Similarly, the Court of Appeal in Abuja, in a judgment delivered in November 2025 in appeal No. CA/ABJ/CV/293/2024 upheld Mr Baruwa’s position as the legitimate president.

The appellate court’s decision reinforced an earlier judgment delivered on 11 March 2024, which also recognised him as the union’s leader.

The three-member panel, comprising Justices Hamma Akawu Barka, Nnamdi Dimgba and Asmau Ojuolape Akanbi, dismissed the appeal filed by Najeem Usman Yasin, Tajudeen Agbede and others, ruling that it lacked merit. The court also awarded costs of N100,000 against the appellants, who are said to be loyal to MC Oluomo.

Those who filed the appeal included Yasin, Agbede, Aliyu Ore, Kayode Agbeyangi, Alhassan Haruna, popularly known as 313, Aliyu Tanimu and Hakeem Adeosun, while Mr Baruwa and several others were listed as respondents.