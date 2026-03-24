Controversial cleric, Chukwuemeka Ohanaemere, popularly known as Odumeje, has received an award of honour from the Anambra State Police Force, Zone 13, citing his influence as a “bold and fearless preacher” with national and international visibility.

Odumeje, the head pastor of the Mountain of Holy Ghost Intervention and Deliverance Ministry, is renowned both for ‘unconventional’ wrestling-style healing and for featuring in Afrobeat songs with Afrobeat singer Flavour.

On Tuesday, Odumeje shared a video on his Instagram page showing him being honoured by the Nigerian Police Force, Zone 13, Anambra, which covers the Anambra and Enugu commands.

The honour was presented by the zonal chaplain of Zone 13, Emmanuel Madu, during a church service. Mr Madu, a Chief Superintendent of Police and cleric, said the decision followed what he described as a “critical appraisal” of the preacher’s public ministry and personality.

“We deemed it fit, after careful consideration, to honour the prophet of our time, a seasoned preacher who is both nationally and internationally recognised,” he said. “He is one of the boldest and most fearless preachers in Nigeria. On that basis, our office resolved to recognise him with an award of excellence and to make him a partner of the zone.”

The chaplain added that Mr Odumeje’s outspoken style and online presence contributed to the decision, noting that “from the internet, you can see how boldly he speaks.”

The award

Mr Odumeje has built a large following through dramatic sermons and controversial deliverance sessions, often branding himself with theatrical titles such as “The Liquid Metal” and “Indaboski.”

Responding to the recognition, the cleric reiterated his self-styled image as a fearless preacher, grounding his remarks in scripture.

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“As far as this generation is concerned, I am the man who speaks with boldness,” he said. “The Bible makes it clear in 2 Timothy 1:7 that God has not given us the spirit of fear but of power, boldness and a sound mind. I have evidence for what I preach: proofs, facts, realities, confirmations, and videos to back it up. I am a war, I am a fight, I am a battle. I am the Liquid Metal. I am Indaboski.”

The recognition adds to Mr Odumeje’s long history of public attention, often for controversial reasons.

This is also not the first time the prophet-turned-singer would be honoured in his church; on 13 March 2020, Odumeje was honoured as a National Patron of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN).