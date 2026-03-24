The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday, sealed a residence linked to a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in Maitama, Abuja.

The operatives of the anti-graft agency, said to be led by an official identified as Folarin Dare, arrived in several buses and cordoned off the property located at No. 2 Koranakh Close, off Amazon Street.

Armed and dressed in the commission’s red and black jackets, the team barricaded access to the building, preventing entry into the premises.

The operation marks the most visible enforcement step yet in a probe that dates back to Mr Malami’s tenure as attorney general under former President Muhammadu Buhari, when allegations of financial misconduct and controversial asset transactions first emerged.

Long-standing EFCC probe

Mr Malami, who served as Nigeria’s chief law officer from 2015 to 2023, has faced several investigations over a number of decisions taken while in office. Central to the EFCC’s interest are allegations surrounding the management of recovered assets, contract approvals, and claims of unexplained wealth linked to properties in Abuja and Kebbi State, his home state.

Further pressure mounted after reports linked associates and family members to high-value property acquisitions during and after Mr Malami’s time in office. These claims triggered petitions to the EFCC, which subsequently opened an inquiry into possible financial improprieties, including abuse of office and illicit enrichment.

Although Mr Malami has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, describing the allegations as politically motivated, the EFCC has continued its investigation, reportedly tracking assets believed to be connected to the former minister.

Tuesday’s operation

Tuesday’s move appears to be part of efforts by the EFCC to assert control over assets under investigation. Operatives were seen preventing entry into the Maitama property, with the surrounding roads cordoned off.

Sources familiar with the development said the property had earlier been marked by the commission, suggesting a planned enforcement action.

Speaking to journalists at the scene, Shehu Koko, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and ally of Malami, confirmed that the former minister was briefly at the residence before the takeover.

“He is fine and remains courageous. We see this as political persecution,” Mr Koko said. “They said they came to take over the property without presenting any valid court order. He told them to go ahead.”

Mr Koko added that EFCC officials claimed they were acting on higher authority, noting that the former minister did not resist the move.

The situation is expected to generate political and legal reactions in the coming days, particularly as Mr Malami remains a prominent figure within Nigeria’s political landscape.

Although, he was a member of the ruling APC, the former minister is believed to be eyeing the Kebbi governorship seat on ADC ticket.