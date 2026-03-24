Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was on Tuesday arraigned before the Federal High Court in Kaduna by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) over alleged corruption and money laundering.

The event was marked by a heavy security presence, with journalists and other observers reportedly denied access to the courtroom.

The Arraignment

According to witness accounts and multiple media reports, Mr El-Rufai was brought to the court premises around 9 a.m. under tight security and later escorted into the courtroom by operatives of the ICPC and the Department of State Services (DSS).

He is facing charges in suit number FHC/KD/73/2026 alongside a co-defendant, Joel Adoga.

In a statement by its spokesperson, John Odey, the ICPC said the charges include the alleged conversion and possession of public property, as well as money laundering.

The commission also disclosed a separate case, KDH/KAD/ICPC/01/26, filed before a Kaduna State High Court involving Mr El-Rufai and another defendant, Amadu Sule, bordering on abuse of office and fraud.

Restricted access at Old NDA

Security operatives formed a cordon around the court complex, located within the old Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) area, preventing journalists from accessing the courtroom despite the high public interest in the case.

Legal analysts say the development raises concerns about the principle of open justice, which requires that court proceedings be accessible to the public except under limited circumstances.

As of press time, it remains unclear whether the restriction was backed by a court order.

Background

Mr El-Rufai was initially detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 16 February 2026, granted bail two days later, and subsequently re-arrested by the ICPC.

His detention prior to arraignment drew criticism from groups including the African Democratic Congress and the Muslim Rights Concern, which described the development as unconstitutional.

The ICPC said the charges were filed on 18 March and reaffirmed its commitment to due process.

Efforts to reach Mr El-Rufai’s legal representatives for comment were unsuccessful as of press time.