Zenith Bank Plc has appointed Kennedy Okwudili as an executive director of the bank, with the appointment taking effect from 1 May.

The bank disclosed the appointment in a statement signed by the company secretary, Michael Otu, and posted on NGX Group on Monday.

According to Zenith Bank, the appointment is consistent with the Bank’s tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders from within and will further strengthen the bank’s executive management.

“The Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc (the Bank) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kennedy Onuwa Okwudili as an Executive Director of the Bank effective May 1, 2026.

“The appointment, which is consistent with the Bank’s tradition and succession strategy of grooming leaders from within, will further strengthen the Bank’s Executive Management,” the statement read.

Profile

Mr Okwudili graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Honours) in Accounting from the University of Maiduguri, Nigeria, in 1998, with a Second Class Upper Division. He obtained a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Nigeria, in 2008 and a Master of Science in Accounting from Veritas University, Abuja, Nigeria, in 2021.

The newly appointed director has over 25 years of cognate banking experience spanning credit and marketing, treasury, compliance, as well as operations, and has at different times worked in various zones and departments of the Bank.

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He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), 2013, and also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, 2024. He is an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), 2016.

The banker has attended several executive education programmes both within and outside the country, including: Senior Leadership Development Programme at the Lagos Business School, Corporate Directorship Programme at the Harvard Business School, and Oxford Advanced Management and Leadership Programme at the University of Oxford, SAID Business School.

Mr Okwudili is currently the President of the Catholic Bankers Association of Nigeria (CBAN) and a member of the Noble Order of the Knights of St. John International (KSJI).