The Ogun State Government has confirmed that a Nigerian TikToker, Mirabel, who alleged that she was raped in her apartment, has been discharged from the hospital.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mirabel claimed she was raped on Sunday after she drank herself to sleep while battling insomnia.

She further alleged that her attackers cut her private parts and later sent her messages on TikTok following the incident.

The allegation drew the attention of the Lagos State Police Command and the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency, both of which launched an investigation.

However, the agencies later clarified that the case was transferred to the Ogun State Police Command after it was established that the alleged incident did not occur within their jurisdiction.

False claim

Subsequently, Mirabel admitted during a phone conversation with activist Martins “VeryDarkMan (VDM)” Otse that the rape allegation was untrue.

The call, which was shared on VDM’s Instagram page on Thursday, captured her confession.

In the audio recording, she acknowledged that she created the threatening TikTok account herself and fabricated the claims.

When asked directly by VDM whether the rape allegation was false, she reportedly answered in the affirmative.

“Yes, sir, it was not true. I created the other account myself. Please help me, sir. I’m shy. I didn’t have siblings, but I have friends, and I have not told them it was not real.”

However, her confession triggered widespread controversy, with many Nigerians condemning the false claim and calling for her immediate prosecution.

Call for Calm

Responding to the uproar, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Motunrayo Adeleye, confirmed in a statement posted on her X page on Friday that Mirabel was medically stable and in good condition.

She urged members of the public to remain calm and allow law enforcement authorities to carry out their duties professionally, thoroughly and without interference.

“Following initial medical attention and appropriate care, she has been handed back to the Ogun State Police to enable them to conclude their investigation. She remains a victim of an alleged crime unless and until the outcome of the investigation determines otherwise.

“Speculation or premature conclusions may undermine due process. At the conclusion of the investigation, anyone found culpable will be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, Ms Adeleye wrote.

She added that the state government remained firmly committed to upholding justice, due process and the rule of law.

Court Proceedings

As of the time of filing this report, the state Police had yet to provide an official update. However, The Punch reported, citing a source, that Mirabel would be taken into custody upon discharge and subsequently arraigned in court.

The paper further reported on Friday that the source confirmed she would be taken into custody immediately after being discharged.

“The DPO and some senior police officers are currently at the hospital where she is admitted. Once she is discharged, she will be taken into custody, and a charge will be prepared against her for trial. The essence is to serve as a deterrent to others,” the source said.