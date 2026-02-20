Zakah in Islam is a complete and integrated system. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and the caliphs after him used to personally oversee its collection and distribution, in compliance with the command of Allah. Whenever Zakah wealth is collected lawfully, without excess or negligence, and distributed with justice and fairness, one would scarcely find a poor person among the Muslims Ummah.

In the Name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful

All praise is due to Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate. He has legislated for His servants the upright religion and made it a means for the well-being of both worldly life and faith. I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah alone, with no partner, and I bear witness that Muḥammad is His servant and His Messenger. May Allah send abundant peace and blessings upon him. To proceed:

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that, protecting your wealth is not achieved by stinginess or hoarding, but by purifying it through Zakah. Zakah is a divine mechanism that cleanses your assets from greed and spiritual impurities while blessing the remainder with barakah and increase.

Some people see Zakah as a loss, but in reality, it is a blessing that protects your wealth from any kind of calamity, problems and dangers. Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Wealth never decreases from charity.” [Muslim]

Which means Zakah acts as a shield against calamities and loss of fortune.

Paying 2.5 per cent of your eligible wealth does not destroy it; it purifies the 97.5 per cent you keep. It removes the filth of selfishness and greediness ensuring that your wealth is wholesome and beneficial to you and all your family.

Zakah is not a voluntary charity; it is the right of the poor on your wealth, not a favour. When you pay Zakah, you are not doing a favour to the recipient; you are fulfilling a duty and being saved from the stinginess of your own soul.

Allah Almighty says:

“The example of those who spend their wealth in the way of Allah is like a seed of grain which grows seven spikes; in each spike is a hundred grains.” [Qur’an, 2:261]

Therefore Zakah is the most profitable investment, providing returns in this world and the Hereafter.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) warned that whoever is made wealthy by Allah and does not pay Zakah, their wealth will be transformed on the Day of Judgment into a bald-headed poisonous snake that will encircle their neck and say, “I am your wealth, I am your treasure.” [Sahih Bukhari]

During the caliphate of Umar Ibn Abdul’aziz, he organised a strict, honest collection and distribution of Zakah. Within two years, the state was so prosperous that collectors could not find anyone eligible to receive it.

A companion once told another that he was honoured to pay Zakah because it allowed him to fulfill his duty to Allah. The recipient is not just a beggar, but a partner in helping you pass your test of Iman (faith).

Allah the Most High says:

“And let not those who covetously withhold of the gifts, which Allah has given them… think that it is good for them. No, it will be worse for them.” [Qur’an, 3:180]

Hoarding the wealth and properties stops the circulation of money and brings destruction and harm. Therefore release your wealth to save it from fire.

Zakah is not just for your bank account; it is for your soul. It cures the disease of stinginess and niggardliness and teaches you to rely on Allah, not on your possessions.

Allah Almighty says:

“O you who believe! Spend of that with which We have provided for you, before a Day comes when there will be no bargaining.” [Qur’an, 2:254]

Your true, lasting wealth is that which you send ahead to your Akhirah account.

Allah the Most High says:

“Take from their wealth a charity by which you purify them and cause them to grow.” [Qur’an, 9:103]

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Charity extinguishes the Lord’s anger and prevents an evil death.” [Tirmidhi]

And he (Peace be upon him) said:

“The believer’s shade on the Day of Resurrection will be his charity.” [Ahmad]

And he (Peace be upon him) said:

“Zakah is a shield against the heat of the Day of Judgment.”

Respected brothers and sisters! Protect your wealth by giving it away. Let Zakah make your money a source of peace, not a source of sadness and punishment. Calculate your Zakah, do it with joy and happiness, and give it without delay to avoid the anger of Allah on you or on your wealth.

Dear servants of Allah! One day, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) narrated to his Companions the story of three men from the Children of Israel: one afflicted with leprosy, one bald, and one blind. Allah willed to test them, so He changed their condition — granting them health after illness and wealth after poverty. Then He tested them again by sending to them an angel in the form of a poor man whose means had been cut off, asking each of them for a small portion of their wealth to help him reach his family.

As for the bald man and the leper, they responded with stinginess and denial, saying, “There are many claims upon my wealth.” But the blind man thanked Allah for His blessing and did not withhold the wealth of Allah. The outcome was that the two ungrateful men earned the anger and punishment of Allah, while the grateful one received blessing and Allah’s pleasure. The full story is recorded in the two authentic collections, Bukhari and Muslim.

Respected servants of Allah! This story is repeated every day in the lives of people. By His wisdom, Allah expands provision for some of His servants, making them wealthy, and restricts provision for others, making them poor. All of this is a test from Him—exalted is He — for both the rich and the poor.

Part of Allah’s test for the wealthy is that He has made Zakah obligatory upon their wealth. He made it a right for the poor, not a favour from the rich, and He legislated Zakah as a system of remarkable precision—one that, if the Ummah were to establish it as Allah intended, would spread goodness and peace throughout society.

Allah, the All-Wise and All-Knowing, placed within His law the means to a wholesome and upright life, by which misguidance, hardship, and misery are removed. No one fully comprehends the secrets of His law and the beauty of His religion except Him. Yet we are now given the opportunity to reflect upon some of the wisdom, secrets, and beauty of the obligation of Zakah.

Zakah, in Islamic law, is a binding obligation that Allah has imposed upon the wealth of the rich, to be distributed to specific categories defined by the Shari’ah. He has set for every type of wealth a minimum threshold (nisab) that must be reached before Zakah becomes due, and He has also determined the time when it must be paid.

Linguistically, the word Zakah in Arabic means growth and purification. This meaning is clearly reflected in Zakah itself: it causes wealth to grow and purifies it.

Zakah is one of the pillars of Islam and one of its great foundations. Allah commanded it in His Book (Qur’an) and repeatedly linked it with Salah (the prescribed prayer). He made it among the defining qualities of the Muslim believers, saying:

“And those who give Zakah.” [Surah al-Muʾminun: 4]

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Islam is built upon five: the testimony that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah and that Muhammad is the Messenger of Allah, establishing prayer, giving Zakah, performing Ḥajj, and fasting Ramadan.” [Bukhari and Muslim]

Allah even described one of the earliest traits of the polytheists (mushrikun) as their refusal to give Zakah. He Almighty says:

“And woe to the polytheists—those who do not give Zakah, and in the Hereafter they are disbelievers.” [Surah Fussilat: 6–7]

They are those who neither acknowledge its obligation nor deliver it to those entitled to it. Zakah is a bridge of Islam: whoever crosses it is saved, and whoever turns away from it is ruined.

Zakah is part of Allah’s perfect and just law — a law that is entirely good and benevolent in its legislation, intent, purpose, and outcome.

The first and greatest of its virtues is that it represents a declaration of Islam and complete submission by the Muslim believer to the command of his Lord in all aspects of life, including wealth. Many nations before were destroyed because they rejected Allah’s command concerning their wealth. Islam is to be taken in its entirety, without selective acceptance. The One who commanded Tauhīd (affirming Allah’s oneness) and Salah (the prescribed Prayer) is the same One who commanded Zakah. This is the upright religion, in which there is no deviation. Allah the Most High says:

“And they were not commanded except to worship Allah, sincere to Him in religion, inclining to truth, and to establish prayer and give Zakah. That is the upright religion.” [Surah al-Bayyinah: 5]

Among the beauties of Zakah’s legislation is that Allah did not make it obligatory on everything a Muslim owns. Rather, He obligated it only on wealth that is capable of growth and increase. He did not obligate Zakah on personal items used in daily life, such as one’s home, vehicle, furniture, and the like.

Another virtue of its legislation is justice and gentleness. Allah knows how much people love wealth and cling to it. Therefore, He did not command them to give all of it, nor half of it, nor even a quarter of it. Instead, He required only a very small portion—often between one-tenth and one-fortieth (a quarter of a tenth), depending on the effort and cost involved in acquiring that wealth. Allah the Most High says:

“And He does not ask you for your wealth. If He were to ask you for it insistently, you would withhold it, and He would expose what is within your hearts.” [Surah Muhammad: 36–37]

Likewise, Allah did not obligate the giver to give the finest and best of his wealth. Rather, He accepted what is average, and forbade giving defective or inferior property, because Allah is Pure and accepts only what is pure, and because Zakah is meant to console and support the poor.

For this reason, our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) advised Muʿaz Ibn Jabal when he sent him to Yemen. Among what he said was:

“Inform them that Allah has made Zakah obligatory upon them, to be taken from their rich and returned to their poor. If they acknowledge that, then take it from them, but beware of taking the best of people’s wealth.” [Bukharī and Muslim]

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) further clarified the justice of Islam in this matter, saying:

“Three things—whoever does them has tasted the sweetness of faith: that he worships Allah alone and affirms that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah; that he gives the Zakah of his wealth willingly and contentedly, giving it every year; and that he does not give what is old and decrepit, nor diseased (meaning mangy), nor sick, nor what is inferior and contemptible (that is, the poor and worthless kind of wealth), but rather from the average of your wealth. For Allah has not asked you for its best, nor has He commanded you to give its worst.” [Abu Dawud]

Moreover, the Sharīʿah did not make Zakah obligatory every day or every month; rather, most forms of Zakah are due only once each year. As for what comes forth from the earth of crops and fruits, its Zakah is due on the day of harvest.

Likewise, the Shari’ah did not obligate Zakah on every amount of wealth. Rather, it established a minimum threshold (nisab) for certain types of wealth—an amount by which a person is considered well-off and financially sufficient.

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“There is no Zakah on less than five awaq of silver, no Zakah on less than five camels, and no Zakah on less than five awsuq.” [Bukhari and Muslim]

The wasq here is a measure used for grains and fruits, and it equals sixty sa’i.

Among the beauties of its legislation is the greatness of its objective, for its immense benefits return to the wealthy, the poor, and the entire society.

As for the benefits of Zakah for the wealthy, Allah has made it a purification for the soul from destructive greed, and a purification for wealth from its impurities.

Greed is intense eagerness to acquire wealth by any means — lawful or unlawful — and to withhold it from spending, preventing its giving whether obligatory or recommended. It is among the worst traits, one that destroys both the individual and society. Hence, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Beware of greed, for greed destroyed those before you. It led them to shed blood and to deem unlawful matters permissible.” [Muslim]

How did greed drive them to that?

The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Beware of greed, for those before you were destroyed by greed. It commanded them to be miserly, so they were miserly; it commanded them to sever ties, so they severed them; and it commanded them to commit immorality, so they committed immorality.” [Abu Dawud]

When the wealthy person submits to the command of his Lord and gives a portion of his wealth willingly and with a content heart, his soul is purified from miserliness, stinginess, greed, and servitude to wealth.

In reality, Zakah does not diminish wealth; rather, it brings blessing and growth. Allah has promised those who give the Zakah of their wealth multiplied reward and recompense. He Almighty says:

“And whatever you give in Zakah, seeking the Face of Allah—those are the ones who will receive manifold increase.” [Surah al-Rum: 39]

When a Muslim believer truly believes in and is certain of this, his soul becomes content, and his giving of Zakah becomes a proof of the sincerity of his Iman (faith), as the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“Zakah is a proof.” [Nasāʾi]

As for its benefit to the poor, the needy, and those in hardship, that is clearer than the sun at midday. Poverty, when faith is absent, is a major cause of every evil and corruption. For this reason, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) used to seek refuge in Allah from it, saying:

“O Allah, I seek refuge in You from the evil of the trial of wealth, and from the evil of the trial of poverty.” [Bukhari and Muslim]

The radiant Sharīʿah has made Zakah the greatest means of addressing poverty. Among people are those whose illness or disability prevents them from earning; among them are those burdened by the necessities of life who fall into debt; and among them are travelers cut off on the road who lose their wealth. Where are such people to turn? Thus, Allah has granted them an outlet and a rightful share in the wealth of the rich—out of compassion and restoration.

Zakah in Islam is a complete and integrated system. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and the caliphs after him used to personally oversee its collection and distribution, in compliance with the command of Allah. Whenever Zakah wealth is collected lawfully, without excess or negligence, and distributed with justice and fairness, one would scarcely find a poor person among the Muslims Ummah.

For this reason, when some Arab tribes refused to pay Zakah after the death of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), the Companions — may Allah be pleased with them — fought them. Abubakar al-Siddīq stood firm among them and declared:

“By Allah, I will fight those who differentiate between prayer and Zakah, for Zakah is the right of wealth. By Allah, if they were to withhold even a young goat that they used to give to the Messenger of Allah (Peace be upon him), I would fight them for withholding it.” [Bukharī and Muslim]

Zakah is not a call to idleness or dependency; rather, it is a means of support and relief for those afflicted by poverty, hardship, and need. For this reason, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) said:

“There is no share of it for a wealthy person, nor for one who is strong and able to earn.” [Abu Dawud]

Through Zakah, the spirit of brotherhood prevails within the community, love spreads, tranquility takes hold, and hatred and envy between the rich and the poor are removed. The wealthy give their poor brothers their due right without condescension or neglect, and the poor find peace in their hearts and supplicate for their brothers with goodness and blessing.

Ya Allah, grant victory to Islam and honour the Muslims, and destroy the enemies of Islam and all criminals. Ya Allah, send down tranquility into the hearts of those who strive in Your cause, rescue Your oppressed servants, and raise high the banner of the religion by Your power, O Most Strong, O Most Mighty.

Ya Allah, grant us security in our homelands, rectify our leaders and those in authority over us, and place our leadership in the hands of those who fear You, who are mindful of You, and follow what pleases You.

Our Lord, grant us good in this world and good in the Hereafter, and protect us from the punishment of the Fire.

Dear servants of Allah! Remember Allah with much remembrance, and glorify Him morning and evening. And the last of our supplications is that all praise belongs to Allah, Lord of all worlds.

All praise is due only to The Almighty Allah, and may His peace and blessings be upon Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), the final Messenger and the seal of Prophets.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Ramadan 03, 1447 AH (20 February, 2026).