The Lagos State Police Command and the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) have reacted to allegations made by a TikToker and aesthetic vendor, Mirabel, who claimed she was raped in her apartment in Lagos by an unidentified individual.

In a video posted on her TikTok page on Monday, Mirabel alleged that the incident occurred on Sunday after she drank herself to sleep while struggling with insomnia.

She further disclosed in the video that she took a sniper because she could not cope with the trauma of being sexually assaulted by an unknown person in her own home.

She said: “I got raped yesterday in my own apartment, February 15th, in the morning. I have insomnia. If I’m not drunk or high, I can’t sleep. So, on Saturday, I drank, and like it wasn’t working, but I needed to be high enough so I could sleep. My eyes were tired, but I couldn’t sleep.

I slept until around 6 a.m., and around 9 a.m., I heard knocking on my door. I thought maybe it was one of my neighbours because it’s Sunday morning. Most of them would have gone to church. Maybe one of them wants to ask for something.

“I stood up. I was having a drink. I was still drunk. I was still drunk, and I was having a drink. Immediately, I opened the door. I got pushed back. Before I got to my door, there was my fridge and a few steps forward, there was my door. I hit my head on the door because I couldn’t, like, I got pushed back. I hit my head on the fridge. I passed out. When I opened my eyes, there was a man over me. There were clothes stuffed in my mouth and tied.”

Mirabel further stated that she was frightened and could barely speak clearly.

She said she had hoped a neighbour might hear her, but no one came to her aid.

According to her, no help arrived because most of her neighbours had likely gone to church at the time.

Narrating further the incident, she said, “Even the neighbours close to me have gone to church. Because that’s the only people that might faintly hear me mumbling.

But when I felt like it’s been over 20 minutes and I’ve just been mumbling and struggling, there’s nothing I could do. Because I didn’t even know this person to begin with. I just stayed there. Then later on, I was bleeding, and I didn’t understand why I was bleeding. I thought I got my period, but the person texted me.

“It turns out this person saw that a face bled into my body and cut me so I could bleed. He said he was trying to simulate me being the first person that I could sleep with. He sent me a text. I don’t know how to read it, but I’ll post it after this video. I’m so sorry.

I’ve had everything little with me, and I’m so sorry I can’t deal with it all. I don’t know how to react. I can’t deal with it anymore. Everything is happening to me. I’m sorry. I’ve been suicidal from the start. I’m so sorry. I can’t deal with it anymore. I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m so sorry.

Rapist text

Following the circulation of the video, Mirabel shared a message allegedly sent to her by the man who raped her on her TikTok page.

The message, obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, showed that the sender identified himself as “Priston”, an account with no followers and no following.

In the message, Priston claimed he raped Mirabel because she rejected his advances and refused to give him her phone number.

This, he said, despite Mirabel frequently complimenting his appearance and often remarking that he smelled pleasant.

Priston further boasted that if he were identified and the matter proceeded to court, his wealthy father would ensure it was “buried”.

Priston also claimed he would return in four years to pursue a relationship with Mirabel.

Priston message read: “I’m sure you don’t know me because you decided to close ur eyes even after waking up from passing out I want to tell you that even if you remember me or my face because we have met twice and you kept ignoring me the second time I had to pay boys to stop empty bike from entering that side so you would wait and talk to me but you kept distancing yourself.

You complimented my speaking and said I smell nice, but you still refuse to give me your number. You are so good-looking, and you sound so cute. I wish you could make some sound, but I’m scared that if I take out that cloth and untie your mouth, you would scream, but seeing you mumbling and those little tears that rolled down your eyes when you gave up.

“And stayed still was soo satisfying but anyways your body is ohhh my God amazing is an understatement despite being slim your body was soo soft and wow no bumps no rashes it most be soo nice having that baby punany anyways I know you are smart and you will definitely figure out who I am but let me tell you my father has the money to bury the case right before it gets to court so don’t bother my darling and besides you can’t find me and you don’t even have the money to considering your situation you are feeding from hand to mouth and you and leaving on an edge of life so keep the little money to feed okay?

“And you gats dey knack often make man dey pound you cause why you go get baby punani I gats force two finger in before I use the face blade cut you to simulate me being the first person there but damn your body rashes it most be so nice having that baby punany anyways. But damn, ur body is amazing anyway. In the near future, maybe in 4 to 5 years, we will meet again.

We would date, im sure you would have forgotten by then, and I love you, don’t see me as a bad person, okay, you turned me down twice, you don’t know how much I spent to find ur location, and you turn me down. Bye for now.”

Enter police, DSVA

The video by Mirabel, along with the text messages Priston sent her, went viral, drawing widespread condemnation from netizens. Many called for stricter penalties against rapists and urged relevant authorities to ensure swift action against the perpetrator.

The matter, which is currently trending on social media, also caught the attention of the DSVA and the police.

Spokesperson Abimbola Adebisi confirmed on her X page on Tuesday that the police are actively investigating the case.

She said the case has been referred to the command’s Gender Unit for a thorough probe.

“The post has been forwarded to the Command’s Gender Unit, and I have also reached out to her through her TikTok handle. I sincerely hope she responds to assist the Police in conducting a thorough investigation”, she wrote.

Also, DSVA, in a statement on its X page, confirmed that its team has initiated contact through all available channels and will continue efforts to establish communication.

The agency urged anyone with credible information that could help reach Mirabel directly and safely to come forward and contact them.

“The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency has taken note of the multiple tags and public concerns regarding a video currently circulating on social media, in which a young woman shared her experience of sexual assault at her residence on her TikTok page.

“We want to state clearly that we have seen the reports and we are actively making efforts to reach the survivor to offer immediate support and appropriate intervention and ascertain the location. Our team has initiated contact through available channels and will continue efforts to establish communication”, said DSVA.

The DSVA reaffirmed the state government’s zero-tolerance stance on all forms of domestic and sexual violence. It emphasised that sexual assault is a crime and that every survivor is entitled to protection, care, support, and justice.

The agency urged survivors to come forward, assuring them that all reports are handled with the highest degree of confidentiality and urgency.

Appreciation

However, in another video posted on her TikTok page on Tuesday, Mirabel confirmed that she had been rescued by friends and taken to the hospital.

In the clip, she apologised to everyone, including Mirabel’s TikTok followers, for attempting to take her life.

“I took a sniper yesterday, and my friend came back and saw me in the backyard and took me to the hospital. Thank you for trying to reach out to me. Thank you for calling me. My phone is in DND, and I can’t text. I’m so sorry. Thank you so much. I’m so sorry. I’m so sorry. Maybe when I get better, I will start replying to messages bit by bit.”