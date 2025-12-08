The Fusengbuwa Ruling House of Ijebu-Ode, which is next in line to produce the new Awujale of Ijebuland in Ogun State, has responded to fuji music icon Wasiu “Kwam 1” Ayinde’s ambition to occupy the vacant stool.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Kwam 1, in a letter dated 3 December and addressed to the ruling house, declared his intention to ascend the ancestral throne.

He stated that his bid aligned strictly with Ijebu customary law and the state’s chieftaincy regulations.

This newspaper reported that the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, died in July at the age of 91.

He was laid to rest the following day, in line with Islamic rites, at his final resting place in the Ogbagba Court within his Igbeba residence in Ijebu-Ode.

However, in its response, the ruling house, in a statement signed by its chairman, Abdulateef Owoyemi, directed the 68-year-old singer to complete the family’s royal lineage data form to establish his legitimate membership of the ruling house, Punch newspaper reported.

Selection process

Mr Owoyemi, a former national president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, maintained that only bona fide members of the family would be permitted to participate in the selection process.

He said: “The first step for anyone interested in contesting for the Awujale throne is to declare their lineage by filling the standard Fusengbuwa ruling house royal lineage data form. Once confirmed as a legitimate member of the ruling house, they can then apply for the expression of interest form. We have told him, just like everyone else interested in the Awujale throne, that the first step is to declare his lineage.

“He will do this by completing the royal lineage data form, showing his full name, which parent and grandparent he descends from, and continuing up to seven generations. The completed form will be signed and submitted to the head of the ruling house unit of the Fusengbuwa ruling house, who will verify that the individual is a genuine member of the ruling house. Only then will the process move forward.”

Deadline extension

Additionally, Mr Owoyemi disclosed that the ruling house had given Kwam 1 until 10 December to complete the required forms for participation in the selection process.

He added that the application window for the throne closed on 5 December.

“The local government has given us 14 days to select candidates, which expires on December 18. After that, the kingmakers have seven days to deliberate and choose one candidate, whose name will be forwarded to the governor. Legally, the government then has 21 days to conduct background checks and security clearance, allowing for objections or protests to be raised.

“After this period, the State Executive Council will ratify the nominee, and the governor will announce the next Awujale, after which coronation rites will commence. So, combining the candidate selection, kingmakers’ deliberation, and legal objection period, we are looking at around 42 days. Therefore, we expect the next Awujale to emerge between the second and third week of January,” Mr Owoyemi said.

He maintained that the ruling house would not exclude anyone from contesting for the Awujale throne. Still, he stressed that all aspirants must be verified as legitimate members of the Fusengbuwa lineage.

“Every right comes with responsibilities. For a royal family, everyone must prove their legitimacy by completing the royal lineage data form. When we receive the form, we will review it carefully and thoroughly.

“If clarification is needed, we will contact the applicant. We welcome men of influence who will use their influence to enhance the throne, not to claim it, ensuring that what truly belongs to our family is preserved,” he said.