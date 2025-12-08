The family of the Ojibara of Bayagan-Ile, Kamilu Abdul-Salami, who was abducted on 29 November in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, has accused the state government and security agencies of failing to show meaningful engagement since the incident occurred.

In an interview published by SaharaReporters, a senior member of the royal family, Rafiu Lawal, stated that the family had received no official communication from state authorities or the police.

He added that the family had been left to raise funds on its own after kidnappers demanded what he described as an overwhelming ransom.

According to his account, the abductors allow intermittent calls between the monarch and his relatives, during which the traditional ruler appeals for help.

Mr Lawal said the family has sold farmlands and personal belongings in an effort to meet the demand.

He appealed to the Kwara State Government, security agencies and members of the public to intervene, noting that the community lacks the resources to secure the monarch’s freedom.

The incident adds to a series of security breaches affecting rural communities across Patigi, Kaiama, Ekiti, Ifelodun and neighbouring areas in recent weeks.

PREMIUM TIMES has reported multiple cases of abductions targeting farmers, worshippers and road users along forested corridors of the state.

Earlier this month, two Chinese construction workers were seized by armed men along the Bode Saadu–Kaiama road.

In separate operations, security agencies also intercepted an arms courier along the Gbugbu–Patigi road and arrested a medical doctor who, according to the State Security Service, was transporting medical supplies to kidnapping groups operating in parts of the state.

READ ALSO: Police arrest suspected arms courier in Kwara

Residents and community leaders say the pattern of attacks reflects the activities of armed groups moving between forest zones that link several local government areas.

Despite recent recruitment and training of forest guards by the state, many communities have continued to report kidnappings and attempted raids.

PREMIUM TIMES contacted senior government and police officials on Monday for an update on efforts to rescue the abducted monarch. Calls to the Police Public Relations Officer, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, were unanswered.

The state Commissioner for Information, Bola Olukoju, did not respond to multiple attempts for comment. The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, acknowledged the contact but referred inquiries to the police, stating that they are the appropriate agency to speak on operational matters.

The abducted monarch remains in captivity.