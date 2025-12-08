Shell Nigeria Gas Limited (SNG), has inked a pivotal agreement to supply natural gas to SG Industrial FZE, a steel manufacturer in Ogun State’s Guandong industrial zone.

In a statement on Monday, the company said the agreement adds to a growing list of clients for SNG which has developed as a dependable supplier of gas through distribution pipelines of some 150km, serving over 150 clients in Abia, Bayelsa, Ogun, and Rivers states.

“Nigeria’s premier gas distribution company, Shell Nigeria Gas Limited (SNG) is expanding its operations in Ogun State with an agreement to provide gas to SG Industrial FZE, a leading steel company in the Guandong industrial zone in the State,” the statement said.

The company said it recorded the achievements working in close collaboration with NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML).

At the signing ceremony, Managing Director, SNG, Ralph Gbobo said: “Our commitment is clear to build, operate, and maintain a gas distribution system that is not only reliable, but resilient, transparent, and designed to fuel growth. The agreement reflects our commitment to expanding access to cleaner and more reliable energy to support Nigeria’s growth agenda.”

Vice General Manager SG Industrial FZE, Moya Shua said: “We are thrilled to partner with SNG on this transformative journey. This collaboration marks a major step forward in securing reliable energy that will power our growth and long-term ambitions.”

Incorporated in 1998 as a Shell-owned entity, SNG saidit hadincreased access to its natural gas pipeline network, connecting new customers like Reliance Chemical Products Limited II, Ultimum Limited, Nigeria Distilleries Limited III and Rumbu Industries Nigeria Limited, reinforcing its commitment to boosting domestic gas utilisation across Nigeria.

The milestones, according to the statement, support the federal government’s Decade of Gas initiative and the broader gas development agenda.