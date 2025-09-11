Gino, the brand behind Nigerian chef Hilda Baci’s much-anticipated World Jollof Festival, has announced a change of venue for the landmark event.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that in August, Hilda revealed the festival would take place on Friday at Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos.

However, in a statement sent to this newspaper on Thursday, they confirmed that the event will now be held at Eko Hotel Car Park B, Lagos.

The company explained that the new venue offers a larger and more prestigious stage for what is expected to be one of Nigeria’s most memorable cultural and culinary celebrations.

The company noted that with capacity for thousands of guests, the space will accommodate the overwhelming number of people who have already registered to attend.

Beyond the Guinness World Record (GWR) attempt, they said the festival will feature food exhibitions, cultural showcases, live entertainment, and immersive experiences designed to celebrate Jollof rice as a symbol of identity, resilience, and community.

Oreoluwa Atinmo, Marketing Director of GBfoods Nigeria, explained that the decision to move the venue was driven by the need to host the event safely and comfortably, given the huge public interest.

“To accommodate this event safely and comfortably, we have moved the event to Eko Hotel Car Park B, a venue that truly reflects the scale and ambition of what we are about to achieve.

“This world record attempt is a celebration of Jollof, and it deserves a space that allows more people to share in the experience, enjoy the culture, and be part of an unforgettable moment in our history,” said Ms Atinmo.

Bigger

Hilda added that with the new venue, the festival promises to be bigger, bolder, and more unifying than ever.

She described it as a landmark occasion, where food, culture, and community will come together in a record-breaking celebration.

“The outpouring of love and support since we announced the attempt has been mind-blowing, with thousands of people already registered to be part of this historic celebration. That is why moving to Eko Hotel Car Park B is so important; it gives us the space to welcome everyone safely and create the unforgettable experience this moment deserves.

“Jollof represents who we are, our culture, our togetherness, and our shared pride. With Gino, I am excited to make history, and I invite everyone to come, celebrate with us, and witness this feat of passion, food, and heritage.”

Backstory

This newspaper earlier reported that Hilda announced the project had been two years in the making.

She disclosed that she planned to cook 250 bags of rice, describing the project as the fulfilment of a long-held dream.

She revealed that the specially designed pot had a capacity of 22,619 litres and was expected to be filled up to 80 per cent.

To make the jollof rice palatable, Hilda said she would require garlic, ginger, fresh thyme, fresh rosemary, curry, and other ingredients.

The chef further noted that the pot she’d used for the feat measured six metres in width, about 1.1 metres in height, and 1.3 metres in depth, which caused it to cave in.

In June 2023, this newspaper reported that GWR recognised Hilda as the record holder for the longest individual cooking marathon.

Although she had set out to achieve a 100-hour target, GWR officials later explained that a slight error on her part affected the final tally.

Hilda cooked more than 100 pots of food over four days, surpassing the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set in 2019 by Indian chef Lata Tondon.

However, her reign as record holder was short-lived. She was later dethroned by Irish chef Alan Fisher, who cooked continuously for 119 hours and 57 minutes, 24 hours longer than Hilda’s record.