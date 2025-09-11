Womanifesto, a coalition of women’s rights organisations, has condemned what it describes as the “unconstitutional and continued exclusion” of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan from the Nigerian Senate.

The coalition’s convener, Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, in a statement on Wednesday, demanded the immediate reinstatement of the Kogi Central senator in full compliance with the court order.

The convener said it’s either the Senate rescinds this illegality and restores the senator to her rightful place or confirms itself as a body willing to destroy democracy for the sake of impunity.

She called on citizens, civil society, the media, and the international community to see the issue not as a “personal quarrel” but as a collective test of whether Nigerians will allow democracy to die in the hands of those sworn to protect it.

‘‘This is a defining moment,” she said.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Mr Akpabio of sexual harassment.

Despite the expiration of her six-month suspension, the Senate leadership has repeatedly blocked her attempts to resume legislative duties.

On 4 August, the National Assembly wrote a letter to Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan, insisting that she could not yet resume legislative activities.

This was the second time she had been barred from resuming. In July, her attempt to return based on a court judgment was similarly rebuffed.

‘Brazen defiance of judicial authority’

According to the coalition, this bold disregard for judicial authority is not merely an institutional error; it represents a perilous constitutional overreach that undermines the very bedrock of Nigeria’s democracy.

‘‘When lawmakers become lawbreakers, democracy itself is imperilled,’’ the convener said.

Ms Akiyode-Afolabi said exclusion of Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan means depriving the Kogi Central constituency of representation for most part of the year.

‘‘It is about the Senate arrogating to itself powers it does not have. It is about a judiciary whose authority is being openly mocked,’’ she said. ‘

“And it is about how those entrusted with public power are turning the law into a weapon to silence dissent and protect entrenched privilege.’’

‘Gendered injustice’

Ms Akiyode-Afolabi described the senator’s exclusion as a deliberate attack on women’s political participation.

She further said that the development sends chilling message to every woman who dares to seek or hold public office, implying that their voices can be silenced at will.

The coalition’s convener warned that the abuse of legislative power by the Senate’s leadership is not only unconstitutional but also a direct assault on Nigeria’s fragile democratic foundations and the rights of half its population.

Background

Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan launched her legal action on 3 March, initially, to halt an investigation by the Senate and its Committee on Ethics into alleged misconduct stemming from Senate proceedings where she had an altercation with the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over her assigned seat.

She sued the Clerk of the Senate, Senate President Akpabio and Neda Imasuem, who is the chairperson of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Code of Conduct.

Despite the suit and the initial restraining order issued by the former judge Obiora Egwuatu asking the Senate to stay action on its disciplinary proceedings, the Senate proceeded to suspend her on 6 March for six months.

While pursuing the suit, Mrs Uduaghan-Akpoti alleged at various fora that she was targeted as part of an alleged sexual harassment she faced from Mr Akpabio.

On 11 March, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan reported her suspension and alleged sexual harassment by the senate president to the Inter-Parliamentary Union during its meeting in the United States.

Her suit led to the judgement delivered in July by Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The court held that suspending an elected senator for six months was not only disproportionate but also effectively silenced an entire senatorial district for most of the legislative year.

However, the judge controversially toned down her order, framing it like an advisory that left the Senate with the discretion to recall or not to recall her.

On 12 July, Ms Akpoti-Uduaghan notified the management of the National Assembly of her intention to resume legislative duties based on the judgement.

However, on 13 July, the National Assembly management maintained that the judgement by the Federal High Court was merely advisory, not an enforceable order.