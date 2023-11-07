Hilda Baci, a Nigerian Jollof Queen, has reacted to her dethronement as the record-holder for longest cooking marathon.

Background

The Guinness World Records (GWR) had in June announced that Hilda was the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual), after reviewing all footage of the exercise.

Although Hilda attempted to set a record of 100 hours, the GWR officials said a slight mistake on her part affected her set time goal.

The 26-year-old Nigerian chef began on Thursday, 11 May, and continued to Monday, 15 May, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

Following a thorough review of all the evidence, GWR said the celebrity chef has officially broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual), with a time of 93 hours 11 minutes.

But on Tuesday, GWR announced that an Irish chef, Alan Fisher, has broken Hilda Baci’s record.

GWR said Alan claimed the longest cooking marathon (individual) after clocking in a time of 119 hours 57 minutes, adding that the time was “more than 24 hours longer than the previous record” held by Hilda.

Hilda Baci reacts

Reacting shortly after the announcement, Hilda applauded Mr Fisher, the new record holder, for achieving the feat and described it as “a huge achievement.”

“Huge congratulations to Alan Fisher! 119hrs 57 mins is a huge achievement, and I wish him all the best as the new world record holder!” Hilda wrote on her X handle (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday.

