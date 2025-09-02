Two Nigerian skit makers have died in separate incidents just weeks apart, leaving the entertainment community in shock.

The first, Sanku “Mr Sanku Comedy” Olaniyi, died on Monday following a car accident in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Weeks earlier, another fast-rising skit maker known as Austin was killed in a separate incident in Lagos.

News of their deaths, which broke on social media through colleagues and fans, has drawn widespread tributes and raised concern about the repeated tragedies in the skit-making space.

Sanku

Sanku, who began his comedy career in 2021 died in a car crash while travelling with a friend.

Actors Funmi Awelewa, Lanre Adediwura and Regina Chukwu confirmed the news. They mourned his death and extended condolences to his family.

Sanku and his friend were rushed to the hospital, but he was confirmed dead a few hours later.

The condition of his friend remained unclear, though social media reports suggested the individual was in critical condition.

Confirming the news, Awelewa wrote, “When I saw the news online, I quickly sent one of my students who stays close to Bowen hospital, and he told me that he met one of your friends at the hospital who told us that you’re responding to treatment. I prayed to God, we prayed. Kilowa de bai oloun. Haaa Olorun Oba o.”

Also, Chukwu wrote, “What with all this death news today? I heard the most devastating news today and I’m broken. This is so sad, I feel for your mama.”

Before accident

Hours after news of Sanku’s death broke, his final video before the fatal road accident went viral.

The clip, which he posted on his TikTok account with over 1.9 million followers on Sunday, showed him praying not to lose his life at the point of reaping the rewards of his hard work.

In the video, Sanku was seen vibing to a song alongside a friend.

The video inscribed text read: “When it is time for us to enjoy what we worked hard for, may we never lose our lives.”

Sanku’s distinctive style and sharp humour quickly won him a devoted following.

Austin

Meanwhile, Austin was found dead with machete wounds in the Lakowe community of Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area, Lagos State.

The Punch newspaper reported that the incident occurred on 14 August when suspected cultists stormed the area in the early hours of the morning, targeting the deceased.

The assailants allegedly traced Austin to his apartment, dragged him out of his room, and hacked him to death on the spot.

Austin, a professional hairstylist, sensed danger shortly before he was hacked to death.