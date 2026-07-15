MultiChoice Nigeria has announced that the 11th season of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) will premiere on 26 July, with contestants competing for a record ₦160 million grand prize.

The organisers unveiled the premiere date and prize money during a media briefing in Lagos on Wednesday, describing the cash reward as the biggest in the show’s history since its Nigerian debut in 2006.

This year’s edition follows months of anticipation after online auditions and physical screenings were held earlier in the year to select a new crop of housemates.

The physical auditions took place between 22 and 24 May in Lagos, Abuja and Enugu. Participation was free and open only to applicants aged 21 and above with a valid means of identification.

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Bigger prize

The ₦160 million grand prize surpasses last year’s reward and continues the show’s tradition of increasing the winner’s earnings over the years.

Since its debut, Big Brother Naija has become one of Africa’s biggest reality television franchises, producing several celebrities and influencers while generating widespread conversations on entertainment, relationships, fashion and social issues.

What to expect

Although organisers are yet to unveil this season’s theme or the identities of the housemates, viewers can expect the usual mix of tasks, games, nominations, evictions and live shows that have become synonymous with the reality series.

The show will air on DStv and GOtv, with 24-hour live streaming available throughout the season.

More details shortly