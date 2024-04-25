Kie Kie and Layi Wasabi have emerged as the top skit makers in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1, 2024).

Dataleum, a data analytics company, announced the rankings of Nigeria’s top content creation talents on its website on Wednesday.

In the rankings, Kie Kie secured the top spot among female skit makers, surpassing Jadrolita in second place, Taooma in third, Phoebe in fourth, and Neekahs Luxury Beads in fifth place.

However, Layi Wasabi defeated Sabinus, who held the second position, with Lamdikeh in third, Josh2Funny in fourth, and The Cute Abiola in fifth place.

Dataleum says the skit makers were selected based on the number of skits posted, views, likes, and followers.

The platform added that the analysis not only acknowledged the success of skit makers but also contributed to the industry’s growth by offering valuable insights into the craft.

Kie Kie

Dataleum said that Kie Kie has remained consistent in her craft, earning widespread recognition and engagements.

Kie Kie holds the top position among female skit makers, with fifty million views from 45 skits.

They noted, “Her skits had people rolling on the floor with 50 million views. February was her funniest month, with 22 million views and almost 2 million likes.

“Seems like everyone was commenting, too, with over 170,000 comments across all her videos that quarter. It looks like something she did in February hit the spot with viewers, maybe a particular type of skit or character?”

The mother-of-one ranked second in the first quarter of 2023. She garnered over 2.5 million likes and 81,000 comments on 29 skit videos.

The skit maker also amassed up to 21.4 million views, marking an increase of 9.7 million from her first quarter numbers in 2022.

Reacting to being named top female skit maker for Q1, 2024, Kie Kie appreciated her fans’ continued support and pledged to keep them entertained.

She said, “I owe this latest win to my teeming fans, Kickstarter, who consume my content daily and encourage me to keep going. To you all, I say thank you and keep watching out for new exciting content.”

Layi Wasabi

According to the platform, Layi Wasabi didn’t top the male list solely because he recorded the highest views of 62 million” also due to the highest growth in the first quarter of 2024 compared to 2023 (an impressive increase of 226%).

Layi Wasabi, the GNCC coach, achieved his highest-view record of 28 million in February. His skits garnered 6 million likes, with February being the peak month with 2.5 million likes.

Dataleum added that Layi Wasabi’s skits got 269,000 comments. His highest comment count was recorded in February, with 108,000 comments.

He debuted on the list in the first quarter of 2023, ranking fifth behind Agent of Laughter, Brodashaggi, Sabinus, and Mark Angel.

During his first appearance on the list, his 25 skit videos in the quarter accumulated 19.3 million views, with over 2.1 million likes and more than 121,000 comments across all posts.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

